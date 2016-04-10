UPDATE - Service Heroes Enjoy $2,500 Extraordinary Citizens Credit When Purchasing New Home at Spencer's Crossing in Murrieta

(firmenpresse) - MURRIETA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- in Murrieta is honoring police, firefighters, active and veteran military personnel, nurses and school teachers with a special credit, reserved exclusively for our nation's selfless service heroes. offers $2,500 in design center savings with the purchase of a new home at one of the thriving master-planned community's beautiful single-family neighborhoods, including and by Brookfield Residential, by Woodside Homes and by Richmond American Homes. All four collections offer an array of one and two-story designs graced with appealing architectural styles, family-friendly floorplans, modern amenities and quality craftsmanship from the region's most respected homebuilders. Life within Spencer's Crossing holds its own offering residents access to an enormous private recreation center, miles of trails and sports and leisure parks, which include Heroes Park, coming soon.

Those eager to take advantage of the Extraordinary Citizen's Credit must close escrow by December 31, 2016. Visit today to tour 12 model homes or go to for immediate details.

"Spencer's Crossing is an exciting place to call home with an array of that fit every lifestyle need," said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. "We're thrilled to present this valuable offer to our service heroes to thank them for all they do for us every day."

showcases stunning single-level home designs spanning from approximately 3,212 to 3,462 square feet with three to four bedrooms, two and one-half to three baths, grand entry foyers, optional outdoor rooms and three-car tandem garages. Prices start from the $400,000s.

offers elegantly appointed one- and two-story residences with three to seven bedrooms, two and one-half to five baths and two to three-car garages in approximately 2,800 to 3,460 square feet of living space. Prices start from the low $400,000s.

Priced from the low $400,000s, features exquisitely crafted one- and two-story residences ranging from approximately 2,410 to 3,199 square feet with three to five bedrooms, two and one-half to three and one-half baths and two- and three-car tandem garages.

presents highly desirable one- and two-story home designs ranging from approximately 2,112 to 2,885 square feet with three to five bedrooms, including a first-floor master suite; two to three baths; upstairs bonus rooms in select plans; optional outdoor rooms; and two-car garages. Prices start from the $300,000s.

Spencer's Crossing extends across 600 naturally beautiful acres, creating a new kind of community designed for genuine family living with a dynamic environment brimming with recreation. Residents will find miles of meandering trails to enjoy, as well as that include a 3,500 square-foot recreation center with a Jr. Olympic swimming pool, children's wading pool, spa, BBQ area, shade structures and a state of the art playground. The 11.5-acre Sports Park is another coveted community feature with lighted soccer and baseball fields, a basketball court, tot lots and a concession stand, while the future Heroes Park opening in November 2016 will provide even more trails, a great lawn, barbecues and picnic areas.

The desirable puts a variety of local conveniences near to Spencer's Crossing, including popular shopping centers, great restaurants and challenging golf courses. Beautiful wineries and other premier attractions are just a short distance away in charming Temecula.

will be included in the high-performing Murrieta Valley Unified School District's Lisa J. Mails Elementary School, Dorothy McElhinney Middle School and Vista Murrieta High School.

To visit Spencer's Crossing from Temecula, take the I-15 North, exit Murrieta Hot Springs Road and head east past the 215 Freeway. Turn left on Winchester Road (Highway 79), left again on Max Gillis and right on Leon Road into the community.

From Riverside take I-15 South, exit Bundy Canyon and head east past the 215 Freeway. Turn right on Leon Road into the community.

For more information, visit .

Prices effective date of publication.

*Credit to be applied toward options purchased through the builder Design Studio. Any unused portion of the credit will revert back to the Seller. Offer is valid for all new contracts executed from Sept 10, 2016 and must close escrow by Dec 31, 2016. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. See neighborhood sales representatives for more details. Copyright © 2016 Spencer's Crossing. All Rights Reserved. Prices, taxes, terms and specifications subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity. Brookfield Residential reserves the right to modify the program at any time without prior notice. CalBRE License #00991326. 9/2016

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit for more information.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, sell lots to third-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

