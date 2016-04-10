LivaNova to Host Conference Call for Third-Quarter 2016 Results

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
LONDON, Oct. 04, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) (LSE:LIVN)
("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology company, will
host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Wednesday,
November 2, 2016 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (1:00pm GMT).
The Company will release its third-quarter results earlier that morning, before
the open of the U.S. financial markets.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor
Relations section of LivaNova's website at www.livanova.com. To listen to the
conference call by telephone, dial 844-239-5285 (if dialing from within the
U.S.) or 512-961-6524 (if dialing from outside the U.S.). The conference ID is
87431578. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure
proper setup to receive the webcast. A replay will be available on the LivaNova
website for 90 days following the call.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company formed by the merger of
Sorin S.p.A, a leader in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and
Cyberonics Inc., a medical device company with core expertise in
neuromodulation. LivaNova transforms medical innovation into meaningful
solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare
systems. The Company employs approximately 4,600 employees worldwide and is
headquartered in London, U.K. With a presence in more than 100 countries,
LivaNova operates as three business units: Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm
Management, and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Clamart
(France), Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.), respectively.
LivaNova is listed on NASDAQ and is admitted to the standard listing segment of
the Official List of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the
London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol "LIVN".
For more information, please visit www.livanova.com, or contact:
Investor Relations and Media
Karen King
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 (281) 228-7262
Fax: +1 (281) 218-9332
Email: corporate.communications(at)livanova.com
