LivaNova to Host Conference Call for Third-Quarter 2016 Results

LONDON, Oct. 04, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) (LSE:LIVN)

("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology company, will

host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Wednesday,

November 2, 2016 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (1:00pm GMT).



The Company will release its third-quarter results earlier that morning, before

the open of the U.S. financial markets.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor

Relations section of LivaNova's website at www.livanova.com. To listen to the

conference call by telephone, dial 844-239-5285 (if dialing from within the

U.S.) or 512-961-6524 (if dialing from outside the U.S.). The conference ID is

87431578. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure

proper setup to receive the webcast. A replay will be available on the LivaNova

website for 90 days following the call.



About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company formed by the merger of

Sorin S.p.A, a leader in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and

Cyberonics Inc., a medical device company with core expertise in

neuromodulation. LivaNova transforms medical innovation into meaningful

solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare

systems. The Company employs approximately 4,600 employees worldwide and is

headquartered in London, U.K. With a presence in more than 100 countries,

LivaNova operates as three business units: Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm

Management, and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Clamart

(France), Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.), respectively.



LivaNova is listed on NASDAQ and is admitted to the standard listing segment of

the Official List of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the



London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol "LIVN".



For more information, please visit www.livanova.com, or contact:



Investor Relations and Media

Karen King

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +1 (281) 228-7262

Fax: +1 (281) 218-9332

Email: corporate.communications(at)livanova.com









Date: 10/04/2016 - 17:00

Language: English

