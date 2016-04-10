ESI Launches PAM-COMPOSITES 2016





Complete Simulation Solution to Perfect Composite Material Manufacturing at

Every Stage



Paris, France - 29 September, 2016 - ESI Group, leading innovator in Virtual

Prototyping software and services for manufacturing industries, announces the

release of its PAM-COMPOSITES 2016 software solution to provide process and

design engineers with its full suite of modules to predict, analyze and correct

manufacturing defects of composite structural components across the complete

manufacturing chain.



The cost-effective solution combines the existing modules of ESI Group with new,

innovative enhancements that enable process and design engineers to precisely

identify the origin of defects and manufacture composite parts with a higher

degree of accuracy; reducing material waste and obsoleting the need for costly

and time consuming trial and error approaches.





Image: Sample application: PAM-COMPOSITES can predict the entire manufacturing

chain for developing a defect-free aeronautic composite fuselage panel.





Using the ESI PAM-COMPOSITES solution, process and design engineers can tailor

simulations to the exact nature of the composite material and their unique shop

floor environment to improve process stability and reduce manufacturing defects

for a vast range of composites manufacturing processes. These include: draping,

thermoforming, Liquid Composites Molding (LCM), Resin Transfer Molding (RTM),

and curing , as well as two new robot draping processes: Automated Fiber

Placement (AFP) and Automated Tape Layering (ATL).



Jacinto Tortosa, CEO at FIDAMC - a Spanish company aiming to consolidate their

leadership position in composite material technology - recognizes the



contribution of numerical simulation to their success. He states that ESI PAM-

COMPOSITES allows them to perform "the analysis and optimization of each

individual manufacturing operation" so they can "save cost and speed up project

completion, substituting manufacturing trials by simulation ".



In PAM-COMPOSITES 2016, the newly introduced Design of Experiments (DoE)

functionality automatically analyzes variations in the composite material and

manufacturing process parameters to allow process and design engineers to

optimize key influencing parameters and improve process stability.



The new Die Spotting functionality allows process and design engineers to

automatically morph existing tools to ensure a perfect contact with the part.

This avoids the bridging effects often seen with thermoformed organo-sheet

components where resin migration and lack of compaction leads to visible

defects. It also allows engineers to avoid the incidence of areas with low fiber

content or race tracking during resin injection or infusion.



PAM-COMPOSITES brings together the PAM-FORM, PAM-RTM and PAM-DISTORTION modules

into one, competitively-priced bundle within a process-oriented Graphical User

Interface to free specialist resources and allow all engineers to use this

highly intuitive solution.



Image: ESI PAM-COMPOSITES enables the prediction, analysis and correction of

manufacturing defects for composite structural components across the complete

manufacturing chain. Manufacturing processes covered include draping,

thermoforming, Liquid Composites Molding (LCM), Resin Transfer Molding (RTM),

and curing.





For more information about ESI PAM-COMPOSITES, please visit www.esi-

group.com/COMPOSITES or contact your nearest ESI office.



Join ESI's customer portal myESI to get continuously updated product

information, tips & tricks, view the online training schedule and access

selected software downloads: https://myesi.esi-group.com



For more ESI news, visit: www.esi-group.com/press



ESI Group - Media Relations

Céline Gallerne

Celine.Gallerne(at)esi-group.com

+33 1 41 73 58 46



For additional information, please feel free to contact our international

communications team:



North America Germany, Austria, Switzerland South America

Natasha Petrous Alexandra Lawrenz Daniela Galoflo

+1 248 3818 661 +49 6102 2067 183 +55 11 3031 6221





China Italy Japan

Yuxiang Guo Maddalena Marinucci Nozomi Suzuki

+86 (0)10 18500685938 +39 051 633 5577 +81 363818486





France Spain South Korea

Gaëlle Lecomte Monica Arroyo Prieto Gyeong Hee Lee

+33 4 7814 1210 +34 914840256 +822 3660 4507



Eastern Europe Russia

Lucie Sebestova Natalia Nesvetova

+420 511188875 +7 343 311 0233







About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services.

Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in

helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtually

replicating the fabrication, assembly and testing of products in different

environments. Today, coupled with Virtual Reality, animated by systems models,

and benefiting from data analytics, Virtual Prototyping becomes immersive and

interactive: ESI's clients can bring their products to life, ensuring reliable

performance, serviceability and maintainability. ESI solutions help world-

leading OEM's and innovative companies make sure that their products will pass

certification tests - before any physical prototype is built - and that new

products are competitive in their market space. Virtual Prototyping addresses

the emerging need for products to be smart and autonomous and supports

industrial manufacturers in their digital transformation.

Today, ESI's customer base spans nearly every industry sector. The company

employs about 1100 high-level specialists worldwide to address the needs of

customers in more than 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.esi-

group.com/

