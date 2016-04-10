(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ESI Launches PAM-COMPOSITES 2016
Complete Simulation Solution to Perfect Composite Material Manufacturing at
Every Stage
Paris, France - 29 September, 2016 - ESI Group, leading innovator in Virtual
Prototyping software and services for manufacturing industries, announces the
release of its PAM-COMPOSITES 2016 software solution to provide process and
design engineers with its full suite of modules to predict, analyze and correct
manufacturing defects of composite structural components across the complete
manufacturing chain.
The cost-effective solution combines the existing modules of ESI Group with new,
innovative enhancements that enable process and design engineers to precisely
identify the origin of defects and manufacture composite parts with a higher
degree of accuracy; reducing material waste and obsoleting the need for costly
and time consuming trial and error approaches.
Image: Sample application: PAM-COMPOSITES can predict the entire manufacturing
chain for developing a defect-free aeronautic composite fuselage panel.
Using the ESI PAM-COMPOSITES solution, process and design engineers can tailor
simulations to the exact nature of the composite material and their unique shop
floor environment to improve process stability and reduce manufacturing defects
for a vast range of composites manufacturing processes. These include: draping,
thermoforming, Liquid Composites Molding (LCM), Resin Transfer Molding (RTM),
and curing , as well as two new robot draping processes: Automated Fiber
Placement (AFP) and Automated Tape Layering (ATL).
Jacinto Tortosa, CEO at FIDAMC - a Spanish company aiming to consolidate their
leadership position in composite material technology - recognizes the
contribution of numerical simulation to their success. He states that ESI PAM-
COMPOSITES allows them to perform "the analysis and optimization of each
individual manufacturing operation" so they can "save cost and speed up project
completion, substituting manufacturing trials by simulation ".
In PAM-COMPOSITES 2016, the newly introduced Design of Experiments (DoE)
functionality automatically analyzes variations in the composite material and
manufacturing process parameters to allow process and design engineers to
optimize key influencing parameters and improve process stability.
The new Die Spotting functionality allows process and design engineers to
automatically morph existing tools to ensure a perfect contact with the part.
This avoids the bridging effects often seen with thermoformed organo-sheet
components where resin migration and lack of compaction leads to visible
defects. It also allows engineers to avoid the incidence of areas with low fiber
content or race tracking during resin injection or infusion.
PAM-COMPOSITES brings together the PAM-FORM, PAM-RTM and PAM-DISTORTION modules
into one, competitively-priced bundle within a process-oriented Graphical User
Interface to free specialist resources and allow all engineers to use this
highly intuitive solution.
Image: ESI PAM-COMPOSITES enables the prediction, analysis and correction of
manufacturing defects for composite structural components across the complete
manufacturing chain. Manufacturing processes covered include draping,
thermoforming, Liquid Composites Molding (LCM), Resin Transfer Molding (RTM),
and curing.
For more information about ESI PAM-COMPOSITES, please visit www.esi-
group.com/COMPOSITES or contact your nearest ESI office.
Join ESI's customer portal myESI to get continuously updated product
information, tips & tricks, view the online training schedule and access
selected software downloads: https://myesi.esi-group.com
For more ESI news, visit: www.esi-group.com/press
ESI Group - Media Relations
Céline Gallerne
Celine.Gallerne(at)esi-group.com
+33 1 41 73 58 46
For additional information, please feel free to contact our international
communications team:
North America Germany, Austria, Switzerland South America
Natasha Petrous Alexandra Lawrenz Daniela Galoflo
+1 248 3818 661 +49 6102 2067 183 +55 11 3031 6221
China Italy Japan
Yuxiang Guo Maddalena Marinucci Nozomi Suzuki
+86 (0)10 18500685938 +39 051 633 5577 +81 363818486
France Spain South Korea
Gaëlle Lecomte Monica Arroyo Prieto Gyeong Hee Lee
+33 4 7814 1210 +34 914840256 +822 3660 4507
Eastern Europe Russia
Lucie Sebestova Natalia Nesvetova
+420 511188875 +7 343 311 0233
About ESI Group
ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services.
Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in
helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtually
replicating the fabrication, assembly and testing of products in different
environments. Today, coupled with Virtual Reality, animated by systems models,
and benefiting from data analytics, Virtual Prototyping becomes immersive and
interactive: ESI's clients can bring their products to life, ensuring reliable
performance, serviceability and maintainability. ESI solutions help world-
leading OEM's and innovative companies make sure that their products will pass
certification tests - before any physical prototype is built - and that new
products are competitive in their market space. Virtual Prototyping addresses
the emerging need for products to be smart and autonomous and supports
industrial manufacturers in their digital transformation.
Today, ESI's customer base spans nearly every industry sector. The company
employs about 1100 high-level specialists worldwide to address the needs of
customers in more than 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.esi-
group.com/
