Comparting 2016: Document processing as a competitive factor

From data to the customer: International forum for multi-channel document and

output management focuses on current technology trends in customer communication

Is the digital world edging out paper-based batch processing? Can high-speed

color printing be standardized and still retain its premium quality? Why is

production security so important in document processing? This year's Comparting

on November 17th and 18th in Böblingen will explore the current trends in

document and output management from a number of perspectives and offer up food

for thought on the industry's central topic: How can companies communicate more

effectively with their customers without sacrificing quality?

Market analyst David Stabel from InfoTrends will open the conference with an

insightful address on customer communications as a market differentiator. After

all, customers have raised the bar. The role document processing plays in this

context will be covered in the keynote as well as inform the forum's further

agenda.

Cost pressure forces automation in output management

It is mainly the user reports that will spotlight the various aspects of modern

communication at this year's Comparting. In "Hand in Hand through Output

Wonderland," rku.it Gmbh reveals how automation speeds up the print process and

cuts costs, from the time an order is placed up to print preparation

(modification, formatting, conversion) and handover to production.

Increased cost pressure across the board is forcing companies to take a hard

look at their document and output management processes. Postage costs present

the main challenge.

On that topic, Postcon has a good deal to say. The mail service provider will

explain how intelligently linking document creation, printing and mailing can

reduce postage costs by as much as two-thirds, including IT-supported presorting

and franking.



How does Compart see the modern world of document processing?

Alte Leipziger Lebensvericherung a.G. also has a keen interest in optimizing

document processing. The insurer sends out more than five million mailings a

year from its location in Oberursel. The related data are fed into a powerful

output management system from a number of applications in the form of Word

documents, XML or line data. Bundling, IT-franking and enveloping are

accomplished in a closed loop process. Any changes to this complex environment

must consider output as a whole. To this end, DocBridge Delta was introduced in

2014. The company's presentation sheds light on the tool's use in the testing

and development environment as well as its continuous checking functionality in

the production landscape.

Other conference presentations highlight the various traces digitalization

leaves behind in document and output management and demonstrate feasible

solution approaches that will surely provide food for further thought. Against

this backdrop, the presentations by Harald Grumser, Compart founder and CEO, and

Jörg Palmer, head of product management at Compart, will provide valuable

guidance. Their focus is meeting current challenges in document processing with

future-proof technologies and how the Compart portfolio addresses that need.

Agenda and participants more international than ever

Comparting is an industry gathering place and training event in one. The forum,

now in its twelfth year, attracts experts, users, analysts, journalists and

industry professionals from Germany and abroad and covers a wide range of

topics. The two-day forum features a mix of introductory and technology

presentations for experts and developers as well as user reports focused on

business applications. Its international orientation is intentional; the issues

that arise in Germany differ from those in Europe, the U.S., and Latin America.

As in previous years, there will be a special track and roundtable discussion on

the French market. France is Compart's most important market after Germany. The

press roundtable will also be held again. Directors and regional managers from

Germany, France, North America and Great Britain will discuss the latest market

developments and special trends in their countries and then take questions from

journalists. As always, the breaks and evening event will provide ample

opportunity for networking.

For more information and to register, go to http://www.compart.com/comparting

Comparting, the forum for multi-channel document management on November 17th and

18th, 2016 in the Böblingen Kongresshalle.

For journalists: Press round table at Comparting on Thursday, November 17, 2016

at 2:00 p.m.

Background information on Compart

Compart is a leading international supplier of multi-channel solutions for

document management. The company, headquartered in Germany, has been a market

presence for over twenty years and has subsidiaries in Europe and North America

as well as a network of partners in Latin America.

Compart helps companies boost the efficiency of their operations with solutions

for quick and flexible processing of high-volume transaction documents. The

scalable and platform-independent DocBridge(®) family of products, designed,

developed and supported by Compart, allows documents to be output anytime,

anywhere, digitally or on paper.

The company enjoys a worldwide reputation as an innovative market leader as well

as a developer of professional and leading-edge solutions in the field of

document management. More than 1,200 customers in 42 countries rely on Compart

solutions, in industries that range from finance, insurance, and retail to

printing, telecommunications, utilities and healthcare. Furthermore, Compart is

a technology partner for numerous leading manufacturers in industry.













