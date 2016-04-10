Comparting 2016: Document processing as a competitive factor

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
From data to the customer: International forum for multi-channel document and
output management focuses on current technology trends in customer communication
Is the digital world edging out paper-based batch processing? Can high-speed
color printing be standardized and still retain its premium quality? Why is
production security so important in document processing? This year's Comparting
on November 17th and 18th in Böblingen will explore the current trends in
document and output management from a number of perspectives and offer up food
for thought on the industry's central topic: How can companies communicate more
effectively with their customers without sacrificing quality?
Market analyst David Stabel from InfoTrends will open the conference with an
insightful address on customer communications as a market differentiator. After
all, customers have raised the bar. The role document processing plays in this
context will be covered in the keynote as well as inform the forum's further
agenda.
Cost pressure forces automation in output management
It is mainly the user reports that will spotlight the various aspects of modern
communication at this year's Comparting. In "Hand in Hand through Output
Wonderland," rku.it Gmbh reveals how automation speeds up the print process and
cuts costs, from the time an order is placed up to print preparation
(modification, formatting, conversion) and handover to production.
Increased cost pressure across the board is forcing companies to take a hard
look at their document and output management processes. Postage costs present
the main challenge.
On that topic, Postcon has a good deal to say. The mail service provider will
explain how intelligently linking document creation, printing and mailing can
reduce postage costs by as much as two-thirds, including IT-supported presorting
and franking.
How does Compart see the modern world of document processing?
Alte Leipziger Lebensvericherung a.G. also has a keen interest in optimizing
document processing. The insurer sends out more than five million mailings a
year from its location in Oberursel. The related data are fed into a powerful
output management system from a number of applications in the form of Word
documents, XML or line data. Bundling, IT-franking and enveloping are
accomplished in a closed loop process. Any changes to this complex environment
must consider output as a whole. To this end, DocBridge Delta was introduced in
2014. The company's presentation sheds light on the tool's use in the testing
and development environment as well as its continuous checking functionality in
the production landscape.
Other conference presentations highlight the various traces digitalization
leaves behind in document and output management and demonstrate feasible
solution approaches that will surely provide food for further thought. Against
this backdrop, the presentations by Harald Grumser, Compart founder and CEO, and
Jörg Palmer, head of product management at Compart, will provide valuable
guidance. Their focus is meeting current challenges in document processing with
future-proof technologies and how the Compart portfolio addresses that need.
Agenda and participants more international than ever
Comparting is an industry gathering place and training event in one. The forum,
now in its twelfth year, attracts experts, users, analysts, journalists and
industry professionals from Germany and abroad and covers a wide range of
topics. The two-day forum features a mix of introductory and technology
presentations for experts and developers as well as user reports focused on
business applications. Its international orientation is intentional; the issues
that arise in Germany differ from those in Europe, the U.S., and Latin America.
As in previous years, there will be a special track and roundtable discussion on
the French market. France is Compart's most important market after Germany. The
press roundtable will also be held again. Directors and regional managers from
Germany, France, North America and Great Britain will discuss the latest market
developments and special trends in their countries and then take questions from
journalists. As always, the breaks and evening event will provide ample
opportunity for networking.
For more information and to register, go to http://www.compart.com/comparting
Comparting, the forum for multi-channel document management on November 17th and
18th, 2016 in the Böblingen Kongresshalle.
For journalists: Press round table at Comparting on Thursday, November 17, 2016
at 2:00 p.m.
Background information on Compart
Compart is a leading international supplier of multi-channel solutions for
document management. The company, headquartered in Germany, has been a market
presence for over twenty years and has subsidiaries in Europe and North America
as well as a network of partners in Latin America.
Compart helps companies boost the efficiency of their operations with solutions
for quick and flexible processing of high-volume transaction documents. The
scalable and platform-independent DocBridge(®) family of products, designed,
developed and supported by Compart, allows documents to be output anytime,
anywhere, digitally or on paper.
The company enjoys a worldwide reputation as an innovative market leader as well
as a developer of professional and leading-edge solutions in the field of
document management. More than 1,200 customers in 42 countries rely on Compart
solutions, in industries that range from finance, insurance, and retail to
printing, telecommunications, utilities and healthcare. Furthermore, Compart is
a technology partner for numerous leading manufacturers in industry.
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.