Lectra launches powerful Modaris(®) V8 solution

to boost product development in the fashion industry



Modaris(®) V8 secures the communication of valuable digital data along today's

complex supply chains thanks to a cutting-edge file exchange framework





Paris, October 4, 2016 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology

solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and

composite materials, launches Modaris(®) V8 to facilitate collaboration during

the fashion industry's product development process, and unleash creativity.



The most widely used 2D/3D patternmaking and grading solution worldwide, Modaris

has been adopted by the most well-known brands in fashion and apparel. Faced

with the complexities of an extended product development process-and constant

pressure for new, high-quality products to reach the market quickly-the industry

now has an upgraded solution to meet these challenges with Lectra's newest

version of Modaris.

Improving product approval processes and digital file exchange, Modaris V8

speeds up creation, accelerates sampling, and faciliates teamwork-all of which

are increasingly necessary as today's product development teams rarely work

under one roof.



"Thanks to Modaris V8, it now takes us half the time to finalize our lace

positioning. And we have also significantly improved communication with our

manufacturing partners or own factories," explains Céline Nonat, senior

patternmaker at Création Chantal Thomass - Chantelle Group. A Lectra customer

for over 25 years, French lingerie entity Chantelle Group has adopted Lectra

product development, design and production solutions across the world.





More manufacturers are now also taking on prototyping and creative product

development activities for brands and retailers, in addition to the traditional



services of grading, industrializing patterns and processing production orders.

Brands and retailers increasingly outsource pattern creation based on product

specifications-simply initiating the patternmaking process, giving feedback to

suppliers and making the crucial approvals.

Clear benefits delivered in the latest version of Modaris V8 include the ability

to create and fine-tune products more easily for faster approval; to

industrialize patterns faster for a smoother assembly process; and to position

and grade logos and graphics in 2D and 3D simultaneously.



Including over 300 fabrics in the on-line library, and Alvanon(®) standard or

customized 3D mannequins, Modaris V8 makes sampling even faster. Users can now

personalize their own environment for more productivity and increased comfort.

Thanks to smart links and annotations, production-ready pattern adjustments are

now easier and more secure.



Most importantly, Modaris V8 ensures the smooth exchange of quality data

throughout the supply chain. In today's fashion industry, close co-ordination is

required to respect tight delays and to rapidly get high-quality products to

market.



"Modaris has been a flagship solution in the fashion industry for decades. With

this newest version our customers, across the entire product development

ecosystem, will benefit from the ability to drive a state-of-the-art

collaborative process, ensuring data consistency, end-product quality and

finally faster time to market," underlines Céline Choussy Bedouet, Chief

Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra.



® Modaris is a registered trademark of Lectra.





About Lectra

Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software,

automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for

industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials

to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and

apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries.

Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and

optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,500

employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious

customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational

excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $264 million in 2015 and is listed on

Euronext.



For more information, please visit www.lectra.com





