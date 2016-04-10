(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Lectra launches powerful Modaris(®) V8 solution
to boost product development in the fashion industry
Modaris(®) V8 secures the communication of valuable digital data along today's
complex supply chains thanks to a cutting-edge file exchange framework
Paris, October 4, 2016 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology
solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and
composite materials, launches Modaris(®) V8 to facilitate collaboration during
the fashion industry's product development process, and unleash creativity.
The most widely used 2D/3D patternmaking and grading solution worldwide, Modaris
has been adopted by the most well-known brands in fashion and apparel. Faced
with the complexities of an extended product development process-and constant
pressure for new, high-quality products to reach the market quickly-the industry
now has an upgraded solution to meet these challenges with Lectra's newest
version of Modaris.
Improving product approval processes and digital file exchange, Modaris V8
speeds up creation, accelerates sampling, and faciliates teamwork-all of which
are increasingly necessary as today's product development teams rarely work
under one roof.
"Thanks to Modaris V8, it now takes us half the time to finalize our lace
positioning. And we have also significantly improved communication with our
manufacturing partners or own factories," explains Céline Nonat, senior
patternmaker at Création Chantal Thomass - Chantelle Group. A Lectra customer
for over 25 years, French lingerie entity Chantelle Group has adopted Lectra
product development, design and production solutions across the world.
More manufacturers are now also taking on prototyping and creative product
development activities for brands and retailers, in addition to the traditional
services of grading, industrializing patterns and processing production orders.
Brands and retailers increasingly outsource pattern creation based on product
specifications-simply initiating the patternmaking process, giving feedback to
suppliers and making the crucial approvals.
Clear benefits delivered in the latest version of Modaris V8 include the ability
to create and fine-tune products more easily for faster approval; to
industrialize patterns faster for a smoother assembly process; and to position
and grade logos and graphics in 2D and 3D simultaneously.
Including over 300 fabrics in the on-line library, and Alvanon(®) standard or
customized 3D mannequins, Modaris V8 makes sampling even faster. Users can now
personalize their own environment for more productivity and increased comfort.
Thanks to smart links and annotations, production-ready pattern adjustments are
now easier and more secure.
Most importantly, Modaris V8 ensures the smooth exchange of quality data
throughout the supply chain. In today's fashion industry, close co-ordination is
required to respect tight delays and to rapidly get high-quality products to
market.
"Modaris has been a flagship solution in the fashion industry for decades. With
this newest version our customers, across the entire product development
ecosystem, will benefit from the ability to drive a state-of-the-art
collaborative process, ensuring data consistency, end-product quality and
finally faster time to market," underlines Céline Choussy Bedouet, Chief
Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra.
® Modaris is a registered trademark of Lectra.
About Lectra
Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software,
automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for
industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials
to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and
apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries.
Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and
optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,500
employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious
customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational
excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $264 million in 2015 and is listed on
Euronext.
For more information, please visit www.lectra.com
