3E Company Launches New Hazard Communication Labeling Solution

New, User-Friendly Label Generator Helps Streamline Compliance
with Environmental Health and Safety Standards
Carlsbad, Calif., October 4, 2016 - 3E Company, a leading provider of
environmental health and safety (EH&S) compliance and information management
services, today announced the launch of a new solution for on-demand hazard
communication labeling that can save time, help streamline regulatory
compliance, and serve to increase workplace safety. The new Label Generator
enables customers to quickly and easily produce shipping and storage labels for
regulated substances that reflect more accurate, updated safety data and comply
with Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals
(GHS) requirements. 3E Company is a Verisk Analytics (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.
3E Authoring Services customers can now generate GHS compliant precautionary,
hazard, and transport labels in seconds using a highly intuitive online
interface. Label Generator uses current, up-to-date, and compliant label
document templates prepared and maintained by 3E's team of global regulatory
compliance specialists. Label content is pulled directly from the system that
3E uses to prepare Safety Data Sheets (SDSs), serving to ensure the label
content for each product aligns with the SDS.
The solution supports the generation of labels in a variety of sizes and
formats, including dozens of formats for country and regional regulatory
compliance such as country-specific adaptations of GHS. Content that appears on
each label varies by label type and region and includes GHS hazard
classifications, GHS symbols, GHS precautionary statements, handling
instructions, transport information, and manufacturer information. Customers can
also print custom formats designed specifically to meet unique business and
industry requirements. Output is available in more than 45 languages.
Label Generator features a user-friendly online interface that supports a
variety of devices, including tablets and touch displays. With minimal training,
users can quickly and easily create and print workplace safety labels on demand
in Portable Document Format (PDF) using standard Internet browsers.
Label Generator is available to both MSDgen(®) users and 3E Authoring Services
customers. Label content is populated from SDSs written by regulatory compliance
specialists using MSDgen, 3E's powerful hazard communication authoring,
management, and distribution platform.
"Producing GHS compliant labels for regulated products in multiple markets can
be difficult and time-consuming," said Clark VanScoder, senior vice president,
authoring software and services, 3E Company. "Label content must be accurate as
well as aligned with the latest regulatory requirements. Our new label
generation solution significantly reduces the complexity of hazard communication
authoring, offering customers a powerful yet simple way to label their
substances, mixtures, and finished goods in compliance with workplace safety
requirements worldwide."
About 3E Company
3E Company, a Verisk Analytics (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, offers a comprehensive
suite of data and solutions for environmental health and safety (EH&S)
compliance management. This solutions suite addresses the entire chemical
lifecycle and includes regulatory research; SDS authoring, distribution, and
management; transportation; emergency response; training; regulatory reporting;
hazardous waste management; and end-to-end regulatory consulting. 3E provides an
industry-leading combination of a 24/7/365 EH&S mission-control call center and
the world's premier hazardous substance database of global regulatory and
compliance information. 3E was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad,
California, with additional operations in Canton, Ohio; Bethesda, Maryland;
Kingsport, Tennessee; Montreal, Quebec; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Tokyo, Japan.
For more information on 3E Company, visit www.3ecompany.com.
