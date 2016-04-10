3E Company Launches New Hazard Communication Labeling Solution

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





New, User-Friendly Label Generator Helps Streamline Compliance

with Environmental Health and Safety Standards



Carlsbad, Calif., October 4, 2016 - 3E Company, a leading provider of

environmental health and safety (EH&S) compliance and information management

services, today announced the launch of a new solution for on-demand hazard

communication labeling that can save time, help streamline regulatory

compliance, and serve to increase workplace safety. The new Label Generator

enables customers to quickly and easily produce shipping and storage labels for

regulated substances that reflect more accurate, updated safety data and comply

with Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals

(GHS) requirements. 3E Company is a Verisk Analytics (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.



3E Authoring Services customers can now generate GHS compliant precautionary,

hazard, and transport labels in seconds using a highly intuitive online

interface. Label Generator uses current, up-to-date, and compliant label

document templates prepared and maintained by 3E's team of global regulatory

compliance specialists. Label content is pulled directly from the system that

3E uses to prepare Safety Data Sheets (SDSs), serving to ensure the label

content for each product aligns with the SDS.



The solution supports the generation of labels in a variety of sizes and

formats, including dozens of formats for country and regional regulatory

compliance such as country-specific adaptations of GHS. Content that appears on

each label varies by label type and region and includes GHS hazard

classifications, GHS symbols, GHS precautionary statements, handling

instructions, transport information, and manufacturer information. Customers can

also print custom formats designed specifically to meet unique business and

industry requirements. Output is available in more than 45 languages.





Label Generator features a user-friendly online interface that supports a

variety of devices, including tablets and touch displays. With minimal training,

users can quickly and easily create and print workplace safety labels on demand

in Portable Document Format (PDF) using standard Internet browsers.



Label Generator is available to both MSDgen(®) users and 3E Authoring Services

customers. Label content is populated from SDSs written by regulatory compliance

specialists using MSDgen, 3E's powerful hazard communication authoring,

management, and distribution platform.



"Producing GHS compliant labels for regulated products in multiple markets can

be difficult and time-consuming," said Clark VanScoder, senior vice president,

authoring software and services, 3E Company. "Label content must be accurate as

well as aligned with the latest regulatory requirements. Our new label

generation solution significantly reduces the complexity of hazard communication

authoring, offering customers a powerful yet simple way to label their

substances, mixtures, and finished goods in compliance with workplace safety

requirements worldwide."



About 3E Company



3E Company, a Verisk Analytics (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, offers a comprehensive

suite of data and solutions for environmental health and safety (EH&S)

compliance management. This solutions suite addresses the entire chemical

lifecycle and includes regulatory research; SDS authoring, distribution, and

management; transportation; emergency response; training; regulatory reporting;

hazardous waste management; and end-to-end regulatory consulting. 3E provides an

industry-leading combination of a 24/7/365 EH&S mission-control call center and

the world's premier hazardous substance database of global regulatory and

compliance information. 3E was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad,

California, with additional operations in Canton, Ohio; Bethesda, Maryland;

Kingsport, Tennessee; Montreal, Quebec; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Tokyo, Japan.

For more information on 3E Company, visit www.3ecompany.com.





###



Press Contact:

Jenny Bingham

3E Company

P: +1.760.930.6632

E: jbingham(at)3ecompany.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: 3E Company via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://3ecompany.com/



PressRelease by

3E Company

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/04/2016 - 17:00

Language: English

News-ID 498732

Character count: 4960

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: 3E Company

Stadt: Carlsbad





Number of hits: 34



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease