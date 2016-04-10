(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Wolters Kluwer to Acquire Emmi
Extends Wolters Kluwer Clinical Solutions into fast-growing patient engagement
market
October 4, 2016 - Wolters Kluwer Health announced today that it has signed an
agreement to acquire Emmi Solutions (Emmi), one of the leading U.S. providers of
patient engagement solutions, for $170 million in cash.
Founded in 2002, Emmi is a leading provider of comprehensive and interactive
patient engagement solutions supporting healthcare providers and insurance
carriers in delivering effective healthcare. Patient engagement solutions
encourage patients to more actively participate in their healthcare, thereby
improving outcomes and potentially reducing healthcare costs. Emmi's offerings
are a natural extension to our existing Clinical Solutions portfolio, in
particular to UpToDate in decision support and Lexicomp and Medi-Span in drug
information.
Emmi offers an enterprise-wide, integrated, and multi-media patient engagement
platform with high quality, peer-reviewed content and personalized
communications that span the spectrum of care from prevention, to treatment, to
patient follow-up. The company's solutions are highly rated for ease of
integration with electronic medical records (EMR) systems, technical
capabilities, and overall user experience.
The U.S. market for patient engagement solutions is expected to grow at a
double-digit rate in coming years, driven by the ongoing shift from a 'pay for
service' to a 'pay for outcome' reimbursement model. Emmi's revenues are
expected to reach approximately $29 million in 2016, driven by increasing
penetration and product innovation. Over 90% of revenues are subscription-based
and over 95% is derived from the U.S. market. The acquisition is expected to
deliver a return on invested capital above Wolters Kluwer's after tax cost of
capital (8%) in 3 to 5 years and is expected to be enhancing to adjusted
earnings in the first full year. Completion of the transaction is subject to
Hart-Scott-Rodino regulatory review and other customary closing conditions.
"Healthcare systems are striving to deliver consistent, safe, high-quality care
while the economics of healthcare are increasingly demanding value in healthcare
delivery. Patients who engage in their care have the potential to make better
decisions and achieve improved health outcomes. We are pleased to add this
state-of-the-art patient engagement product to our range of clinical solutions.
Combining Emmi's products with our UpToDate and drug information offerings, we
can now uniquely provide healthcare systems and their patients a consistent,
high quality, evidence based solution that spans the entire continuum of care,"
said Diana Nole, CEO Wolters Kluwer Health.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and
solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and
compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical
decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain
knowledge with specialized technology and services.
Wolters Kluwer reported 2015 annual revenues of ?4.2 billion. The company,
headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over
180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000
people worldwide.
Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in
the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1
American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter
market in the U.S. (WTKWY).
Wolters Kluwer Health is a leading global provider of information and point of
care solutions for the healthcare industry. For more information about our
products and organization, visit http://www.wolterskluwer.com/, follow (at)WKHealth
or (at)Wolters_Kluwer on Twitter, like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn, or
follow WoltersKluwerComms on YouTube.
About Emmi
Emmi(®) delivers interactive patient engagement solutions by combining an
intimate understanding of people with expertise in behavioral and educational
science. Emmi's integrated, web-based programs and automated call campaigns,
expertly designed through a rigorous development process and a human-centered
approach, provide a scalable way for healthcare organizations to engage
individuals to be participants and partners in their care, while improving
operational and financial performance. Emmi creates empowered people, improved
relationships and healthier populations. For more information,
visit emmisolutions.com, or follow the company on Twitter,LinkedIn,
and Facebook.
Analysts/Investors Contact:
Meg Geldens
Vice President, Investor Relations
Wolters Kluwer
+31 172 641 407
ir(at)wolterskluwer.com
Media Contacts:
Annemarije Pikaar
Senior Manager, External Communications
Wolters Kluwer Global Corporate Communications
+31 172 641 470
annemarije.pikaar(at)wolterskluwer.com
Cheri Palmer
Vice President, Communications
Clinical Effectiveness, Health
Tel: +1 781 392 2921
cheri.palmer(at)wolterskluwer.com
Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be
identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar
expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are
qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and
events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking
statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these
forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic
conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged;
behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments;
the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal,
tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as
risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial
risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and
credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors
should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether
as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about
Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation
(596/2014/EU).
