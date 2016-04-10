Wolters Kluwer to Acquire Emmi

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Wolters Kluwer to Acquire Emmi

Extends Wolters Kluwer Clinical Solutions into fast-growing patient engagement

market



October 4, 2016 - Wolters Kluwer Health announced today that it has signed an

agreement to acquire Emmi Solutions (Emmi), one of the leading U.S. providers of

patient engagement solutions, for $170 million in cash.



Founded in 2002, Emmi is a leading provider of comprehensive and interactive

patient engagement solutions supporting healthcare providers and insurance

carriers in delivering effective healthcare. Patient engagement solutions

encourage patients to more actively participate in their healthcare, thereby

improving outcomes and potentially reducing healthcare costs. Emmi's offerings

are a natural extension to our existing Clinical Solutions portfolio, in

particular to UpToDate in decision support and Lexicomp and Medi-Span in drug

information.



Emmi offers an enterprise-wide, integrated, and multi-media patient engagement

platform with high quality, peer-reviewed content and personalized

communications that span the spectrum of care from prevention, to treatment, to

patient follow-up. The company's solutions are highly rated for ease of

integration with electronic medical records (EMR) systems, technical

capabilities, and overall user experience.



The U.S. market for patient engagement solutions is expected to grow at a

double-digit rate in coming years, driven by the ongoing shift from a 'pay for

service' to a 'pay for outcome' reimbursement model. Emmi's revenues are

expected to reach approximately $29 million in 2016, driven by increasing

penetration and product innovation. Over 90% of revenues are subscription-based

and over 95% is derived from the U.S. market. The acquisition is expected to

deliver a return on invested capital above Wolters Kluwer's after tax cost of

capital (8%) in 3 to 5 years and is expected to be enhancing to adjusted



earnings in the first full year. Completion of the transaction is subject to

Hart-Scott-Rodino regulatory review and other customary closing conditions.



"Healthcare systems are striving to deliver consistent, safe, high-quality care

while the economics of healthcare are increasingly demanding value in healthcare

delivery. Patients who engage in their care have the potential to make better

decisions and achieve improved health outcomes. We are pleased to add this

state-of-the-art patient engagement product to our range of clinical solutions.

Combining Emmi's products with our UpToDate and drug information offerings, we

can now uniquely provide healthcare systems and their patients a consistent,

high quality, evidence based solution that spans the entire continuum of care,"

said Diana Nole, CEO Wolters Kluwer Health.



About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and

solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and

compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical

decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain

knowledge with specialized technology and services.



Wolters Kluwer reported 2015 annual revenues of ?4.2 billion. The company,

headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over

180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000

people worldwide.



Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in

the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1

American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter

market in the U.S. (WTKWY).



Wolters Kluwer Health is a leading global provider of information and point of

care solutions for the healthcare industry. For more information about our

products and organization, visit http://www.wolterskluwer.com/, follow (at)WKHealth

or (at)Wolters_Kluwer on Twitter, like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn, or

follow WoltersKluwerComms on YouTube.



About Emmi

Emmi(®) delivers interactive patient engagement solutions by combining an

intimate understanding of people with expertise in behavioral and educational

science. Emmi's integrated, web-based programs and automated call campaigns,

expertly designed through a rigorous development process and a human-centered

approach, provide a scalable way for healthcare organizations to engage

individuals to be participants and partners in their care, while improving

operational and financial performance. Emmi creates empowered people, improved

relationships and healthier populations. For more information,

visit emmisolutions.com, or follow the company on Twitter,LinkedIn,

and Facebook.



Analysts/Investors Contact:

Meg Geldens

Vice President, Investor Relations

Wolters Kluwer

+31 172 641 407

ir(at)wolterskluwer.com



Media Contacts:

Annemarije Pikaar

Senior Manager, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer Global Corporate Communications

+31 172 641 470

annemarije.pikaar(at)wolterskluwer.com



Cheri Palmer

Vice President, Communications

Clinical Effectiveness, Health

Tel: +1 781 392 2921

cheri.palmer(at)wolterskluwer.com





Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information



This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be

identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar

expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are

qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and

events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking

statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these

forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic

conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged;

behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments;

the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal,

tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as

risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial

risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and

credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors

should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or

obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether

as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about

Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation

(596/2014/EU).



PDF version of Press Release:

http://hugin.info/130682/R/2046718/764918.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Wolters Kluwer NV via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.wolterskluwer.com



PressRelease by

Wolters Kluwer NV

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/04/2016 - 17:00

Language: English

News-ID 498733

Character count: 7905

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Wolters Kluwer NV

Stadt: Alphen aan den Rijn





Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease