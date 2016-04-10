IGM Financial Inc. Announces September 2016 Mutual Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management

(firmenpresse) - WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total mutual fund net new money in September of ($48.0) million as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management were $139.9 billion at September 30, 2016, compared with $139.3 billion at August 31, 2016 and $130.9 billion at September 30, 2015. Mutual fund assets under management were $133.6 billion as at September 30, 2016, compared with $133.1 billion at August 31, 2016 and $124.9 billion at September 30, 2015. Assets under management are shown in Table 2.

(i)Mutual Fund Net New Money is defined as Gross Sales less Gross Redemptions and is consistent with the terminology used by The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC).

Preliminary average mutual fund assets under management and average total assets under management for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country's largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with over $139 billion in total assets under management. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group through a network of over 5,300 Consultants, Mackenzie Financial Corporation through a diversified network of third-party financial advisors and Investment Planning Counsel through a network of financial planners who are dedicated to serving the needs of their clients.

MEMBER OF THE POWER FINANCIAL CORPORATION GROUP OF COMPANIES.

Contacts:

Media Relations:

Ron Arnst

204-956-3364





Investor Relations:

Paul Hancock

204-956-8103





More information:

http://www.igmfinancial.com/english/



PressRelease by

IGM Financial Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/04/2016 - 18:53

Language: English

News-ID 498740

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: IGM Financial Inc.

Stadt: WINNIPEG, MANITOBA





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease