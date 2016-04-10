CSE: 2016-1003 - Name and Symbol Change and Consolidation - Oceanside Capital Corp. (OCE)
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Oceanside Capital Corp. announced a name change to Kootenay Zinc Corp. and a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a two (2) old to one (1) new basis. No fractional common shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation.
As a result of the consolidation, the outstanding common shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 4,029,500
Shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis under the new name and symbol on October 5, 2016.
