CSE: 2016-1003 - Name and Symbol Change and Consolidation - Oceanside Capital Corp. (OCE)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Oceanside Capital Corp. announced a name change to Kootenay Zinc Corp. and a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a two (2) old to one (1) new basis. No fractional common shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation.

As a result of the consolidation, the outstanding common shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 4,029,500

Shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis under the new name and symbol on October 5, 2016.

Disclosure documents are available at

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340





More information:

http://www.thecse.com



PressRelease by

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/04/2016 - 19:43

Language: English

News-ID 498743

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease