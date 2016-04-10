S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distributions

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- S Split Corp. (TSX: SBN) (TSX: SBN.PR.A) has declared monthly distributions payable on October 31, 2016 to shareholders of record on October 17, 2016, (ex-dividend date of October 13, 2016) in the following amounts per share:

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172

Contacts:

Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

Aaron Ho

Vice-President, Finance



Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West, Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172





