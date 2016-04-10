Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Premium Income Corporation (TSX: PIC.A) (TSX: PIC.PR.A) has declared quarterly distributions payable on October 31, 2016 to shareholders of record on October 17, 2016 (ex-dividend date: October 13, 2016) in the following amounts per share:
To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit .
Contacts:
Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
Aaron Ho
Vice-President, Finance
Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West, Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172
More information:
http://www.mulvihill.com
Date: 10/04/2016 - 20:03
Language: English
News-ID 498750
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Premium Income Corporation
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 46
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.757
|Registriert Heute:
|13
|Registriert Gestern:
|6
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|192
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.