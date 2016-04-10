       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Premium Income Corporation (TSX: PIC.A) (TSX: PIC.PR.A) has declared quarterly distributions payable on October 31, 2016 to shareholders of record on October 17, 2016 (ex-dividend date: October 13, 2016) in the following amounts per share:

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit .

Contacts:
Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
Aaron Ho
Vice-President, Finance

Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West, Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172



More information:
http://www.mulvihill.com



Marketwired
Firma: Premium Income Corporation
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


