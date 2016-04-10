UPDATE - Extraordinary Citizens Credit Available to Service Heroes Purchasing at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee

(firmenpresse) - MENIFEE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee is currently offering an Extraordinary Citizen's Credit* to honor service heroes who purchase a home in one of the master-planned community's exceptional new neighborhoods. In gratitude for their selfless work, police, firefighters, active and veteran military, nurses and school teachers can enjoy $2,500 in design center savings toward their dream home at , , the gated or the upcoming , debuting this fall. Homebuyers must close escrow by December 31, 2016 to take advantage of this offer.

The beautiful offer an array of one and two-story single-family designs built by premier homebuilders with appealing architecture, spacious floorplans and modern amenities. Set within popular Audie Murphy Ranch, residents enjoy a vibrant lifestyle enhanced by recreational opportunities that include sport and leisure parks, plus access to , an exciting new Jr. Olympic pool and park amenity.

Service heroes interested in owning at this extraordinary master-planned community are encouraged to visit Audie Murphy Ranch today or go to for details.

"The heroes in our community educate our children, protect us and save lives every day," said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. "We're delighted to show our gratitude with this $2,500 credit and look forward to welcoming them into our dynamic master-planned community."

Five exquisitely crafted neighborhoods are available, including , a gated collection set in an elevated setting. The elegant one- and two-story single-family designs span approximately 2,949 to 3,488 square feet with three to six bedrooms and two and one-half to four and one-half baths. Prices start from the mid $400,000s.

, priced from the low $400,000s, showcases well-planned one- and two-story home designs ranging from approximately 2,800 to 3,800 square feet. Interiors offer three to six bedrooms and two and one-half to four and one-half baths.

features spacious one- and two-story homes ranging from 2,351 to 3,199 square feet with three to five bedrooms and two and one-half to three and one-half baths. Prices from the low $400,000s.

will offer one and two-story homes spanning from approximately 2,136 to 2,849 square feet with three to five bedrooms and two and one-half to three and one-half baths. Prices anticipated from the high $300,000s.

Priced from the low $300,000s, offers one- and two-story designs spanning from approximately 1,698 to 2,697 square feet with three to six bedrooms and two to three baths.

The master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch is set amidst 1,100 rolling acres of homes, parks and timeless beauty with convenience to , including the Menifee Countryside Market and the future 12.2-acre Menifee Town Center, which is under construction and planned to include popular restaurants, retail and entertainment. Framed by magnificent trees and century-old rock formations, the rugged silhouettes of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains provide a majestic backdrop to this special destination. Developed by Brookfield Residential, the master-planned community provides a variety of new home neighborhoods for classic family living. Bordering an ecological preserve, Salt Creek is in the center of Audie Murphy Ranch, while miles of meandering trails and paseos link residents to community amenities.

Outstanding are scattered throughout Audie Murphy Ranch, including the 11-acre Sports Park with its soccer fields, baseball fields, skate park and playgrounds, as well as the newly opened Spirit Park. , another exciting amenity now open, offers a Jr. Olympic swimming pool, children's wading pool, barbecues, picnic areas and shade structures.

Students have access to a great education within the Menifee Union School District and Perris Union High School District, as well as charter school opportunities. The community's near I-15 and I-215 offers convenient access to business and leisure in San Diego, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino. Residents are also near Menifee Lakes Country Club, fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, local equestrian stables and The Elsinore Diamond Stadium. For more details, please visit

To visit Audie Murphy Ranch from the I-15 North or South, exit Railroad Canyon, which turns into Newport Road and turn right on Goetz Road into the community. From the I-215 North or South, exit Newport Road and go west. Proceed on Newport Road, turn left on Goetz Road into the community.

For more information about Audie Murphy Ranch, visit .

Prices effective date of publication.

*Credit to be applied toward options purchased through the builder Design Studio. Any unused portion of the credit will revert back to the Seller. Offer is valid for all new contracts executed from Sept 10, 2016 and must close escrow by Dec 31, 2016. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. See neighborhood sales representatives for more details. Brookfield Residential reserves the right to modify the program at any time without prior notice. CalBRE License #00991326. 9/2016

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit for more information.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, sell lots to third-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

