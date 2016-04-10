CORRECTION - The CMO Club Announces Nominees for The 2016 CMO Awards

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- In the news release, "The CMO Club Announces Nominees for The 2016 CMO Awards," issued yesterday by The CMO Club, we are advised by the company that text including the The CMO Marketing Innovation Award recipients was omitted. Complete corrected text follows.

Finalists and Winners to Be Honored at The CMO Club Roundtable and Awards Ceremony November 15th

NEW YORK, NY -- October 3, 2016 -- The CMO Club is pleased to announce the 2016 nominees for the annual CMO Club Awards. Bestowed annually across 10 categories, the awards recognize top senior marketing executives and are the only awards of their kind given to CMOs by their peers. A total of four winners per category will be determined by October 12th, and all finalists, winners and the 2016 CMO Hall of Fame inductee will be honored at The CMO Awards Ceremony Dinner Nov. 15, 2016 in New York City.

Those eligible for award nomination must currently hold the title of CMO or be serving as a senior marketing executive for a major company, brand or organization. Eligibility does not require membership in The CMO Club.

Prior to The CMO Awards Dinner Nov. 15, all award finalists and winners will participate in an "All-Star" Thought Leadership Roundtable as well as participate in the development of a 2016 CMO Awards Winners Insights Report for CMO Club members.

CMO Club Founder and CEO, Pete Krainik, said, "This year's nominees represent the best and the brightest, and we are thrilled to have so many industry thought leaders in attendance. The fact that each year more than 100 CMOs attend the awards to honor their peers is a true testament to the pride and esteem the executives have for one another."

recognizes demonstrated leadership in building, leading and motivating a high performing marketing organization. The nominees are:

recognizes demonstrated capability in creating an innovative environment that delivers break-through marketing and game-changing outcomes in ROI, customer engagement, and/or for the industry. The nominees are:---

recognizes demonstrated ability to democratize the brand beyond the marketing department and/or to lead the growth agenda for the company across functional areas. The nominees are:

recognizes a demonstrated range of capabilities in leading an organization, marketing innovation and leading a company's growth agenda, with fewer than 10 years of senior marketing experience. The nominees are:

recognizes demonstrated leadership in the development and implementation of new strategies, tools and programs resulting in significant company growth. The nominees are:

recognizes demonstrated leadership in corporate social responsibility and/or marketing efforts for social and other charitable causes -- "doing well by doing good." The nominees are:

recognizes demonstrated leadership in creating and curating relevant and valuable content to develop brand affinity, engage audiences, create community and positively impact customer experiences. The nominees are:

recognizes a marketing executive's demonstrated dedication to the mission of the CMO Club by building relationships with peer members, collaborating and sharing with members and helping new CMOs to benefit from the peer-based community conversations. The nominees are:

recognizes demonstrated leadership in stand-out story telling and creativity that separates the brand from others in the category. The nominees are:

recognizes demonstrated leadership in creating high-impact customer experiences. The nominees are:

For more information on The CMO Awards program and past winners, please visit:

Created by The CMO Club and its members to celebrate the marketing industry's brightest leaders and to provide a forum to share their successes with other CMOs, the CMO Awards is the first and only CMO Awards program driven and decided entirely by an elite group of CMOs. CMO Club members and/or CMO Club Chapter Presidents participate in and drive every stage of nominations, category winners, CMOs Choice Awards and CMO Hall of Fame.

Honoring accomplished senior marketers in 10 dynamic categories

CMO Award Winner's Roundtable (plus Winning CMOs Solutions Report for Members)

CMO Hall of Fame Induction: World's premier CMO honor bestowed annually on one CMO

The CMO Club is the world's most engaged and inspired community of Senior Marketing Executives who help each other solve their biggest challenges, within a candid, trusted, and sharing environment. Collaboration fueled by inspiring events and within the members-only digital CMO Solutions Clubhouse raises the standard for what is required to be a successful Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 800 members and a no vendor selling policy, The CMO Club is the go-to center for today's Senior Marketer for peer-based personal and career success support.

For membership information, email or call 323-388-8204. CMOs can request membership at

Brooke Weathersby





More information:

http://thecmoclub.com/



PressRelease by

The CMO Club

