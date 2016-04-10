       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Networking


Versatile Announces Director Resignation

ID: 498762
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WASHINGTON -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Versatile Systems Inc. (TSX VENTURE: VV) today announced that John Hardy has resigned as a Director, effective September 30, 2016. Mr. Hardy had previously resigned as a Director and Officer of all subsidiaries and affiliates of Versatile Systems Inc. in December 2013.

About Versatile

Versatile is a multi-disciplinary technology company with solutions across the mobile software and hardware landscape. The company's products are utilized by Fortune 500 retailers, as well as large and small distribution companies representing grocery, dairy, beverage and consumer packaged goods. For more information please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements relating to Versatile's operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on Versatile's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond Versatile's control. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. Versatile disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2016 Versatile Systems Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts:
Versatile Systems Inc.
Andrew Lynch
President


(425) 778-8577



More information:
http://www.versatile.com



Keywords (optional):

versatile-systems-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/04/2016 - 23:08
Language: English
News-ID 498762
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Versatile Systems Inc.
Stadt: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON


Number of hits: 81

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Networking




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.758
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 14
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 187


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z