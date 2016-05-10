Two Excellent Tools for Walking Dog - Fosjoas U1 Mini Scooter and K1 Motorized Skateboard

Fosjoas U1 mini electric scooter and K1 motorized skateboard are two popular and small-sized scooter types.

(firmenpresse) - More and more people are willing to keep a dog in their life. For kids, dog is a good friend. For adults, keeping a dog is helpful for them to raise children. For the elderly, dog is a good companion. However, dog cant stay at home all day long. It needs to go out and play for several hours. Therefore, walking the dog comes into being, but it is not relaxing at all. Now, the following paragraphs are going to suggest two useful tools for people, which are Fosjoas U1 mini electric scooter and K1 motorized skateboard.



When it comes to Fosjoas U1 mini electric scooter, many people thumbs up. The small figure and two-wheeled design makes riding very easy. Stand on it and lean forward. It will move forward automatically and the speed is always under riders control. In the meantime, Fosjoas U1 mini electric scooter is equipped with an adjustable saddle. When people are tired by walking the dog, they can put up the saddle and sit on it. Thats really amazing. From little kids to the elderly can choose Fosjoas U1 mini electric scooter as the tool of walking the dog.



As to Fosjoas K1 electric skateboard, maybe, many people are curious about whether it can be used to walk the dog. Although it is used for skating, it is also an excellent tool for walking the dog. Like Fosjoas U1 mini electric scooter, the speed is always under control and all controls are realized by body inclination, too. More importantly, Fosjoas K1 electric skateboard also has a 2.4G wireless remote control, whose effective range is 10m. Then, people can use such a remote control to finish all controls. In the end, walking the dog is not only relaxing, but also interesting.



