Recover Outlook PST Files at low Cost Powered by MagicSoft

Outlook recovery software works as PST recovery and conversion tool to repair, recover and convert all data from inaccessible, corrupted or damaged PST file with its original properties in original PST, EML & DBX formats. PST recovery software supports all versions (2016, 2013, 2010, 2007 & earlier) of MS Outlook and Win OS (2010, 8.1, 2008, 2007, Vista, XP and older). Get this software in just $45.

(firmenpresse) - MagicSoft launched proficient Outlook data recovery software at inexpensive price ($45) to repair corruptions & damaged database of Outlook. The tool provides the facility for recovering permanently deleted PST emails with attachments, calendars, contacts, journals from Recoverable Item Folder.

With Outlook recovery software user enable to restore inaccessible and password protected data from Outlook PST file to healthy PST, EML and DBX formats within few minutes. Tool combines numerous techniques that make the hassle free recovery a sure bet. Sometimes, when you are trying to access your PST file, irritating error messages display on your screen which indicate that MS Outlook goes in inconsistent state due to some unfavorable circumstances such as virus attack, abrupt system shutdown etc. To accumulate precious data of PST file without any complexity, you will require professional Outlook PST recovery software which allows recuperating inaccessible, minor/major corrupt file data of Outlook PST.

Software furnished with new recovery algorithms to repair and recover multiple PST file items at a single click. Tool guides you steps-by-step through the entire process of recovery. It supports all versions of MS Outlook 2016, 2013, 2010, 2007 & earlier. There is no "file size limitation" of PST file repair, recover and convert.



MagicSoft Recovery  A World Wide Leader in Data Recovery and File Conversion Market with its Professional OST to PST conversion, Windows data recovery, Email recovery and conversion software. It is a best data recovery services provider for all kind of storage media whether the media lost its data because of any kind of Logical, Mechanical & Electrical corruption.

