Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Senior Management Change

(firmenpresse) - DUBLIN, IRELAND -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: FO)(AIM: FOG)(ESM: FAC) ("Falcon"), announces the following change in its senior management team.

Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO")

With effect from 5 October 2016, Falcon has appointed Ms. Anne Flynn as CFO. Anne has worked as Falcon's Group Financial Controller since 2014. She joined Falcon following over three years in a managerial role with Adobe Systems Inc. Prior to Adobe, Anne worked with PwC Dublin and PwC New York for six years. Anne is a member of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

The appointment of Ms. Flynn is subject to TSXV approval.

Resignation of Mr. Michael Gallagher, CFO

Mr. Gallagher stepped down as CFO with effect from 4 October 2016 to pursue other interests.

Philip O'Quigley, CEO of Falcon commented:

"I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Anne as Chief Financial Officer and would like to welcome her to the senior management team at Falcon.

On behalf of the Board, I want to acknowledge the significant contribution by Michael as CFO of Falcon and wish him well in the future."

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

