Oxford Immunotec Announces Closing of $40 Million in Debt Financing

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics
company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the
management of under-served immune-regulated conditions, today announced that it
has entered into an agreement with MidCap Financial ("MidCap") that provides the
Company with $40 million in debt financing, comprised of both a term loan and a
revolving line of credit.
"We are very pleased to announce this debt financing with MidCap, a leading
financing partner in the healthcare space," said Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief
Executive Officer of Oxford Immunotec. "This financing provides us the capital
necessary to continue to build the company to profitability and beyond."
The agreement provides the Company with a term loan of $30 million which matures
five years from closing. The term loan accrues interest at a rate of LIBOR plus
7.60% with interest-only payments for the first 24 months, with the ability to
extend to 48 months subject to certain conditions, before the loan begins to
amortize. The agreement also provides the Company with a revolving line of
credit of up to $10 million upon closing. The revolving line of credit matures
five years from closing and accrues interest at LIBOR plus 4.45%. Based on
certain conditions, both the term loan and revolver may be each increased by an
additional $10 million to support the Company's future growth.
Additional details regarding the Company's financing are included in a Current
Report on Form 8-K which is expected to be filed on October 7, 2016 by the
Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Oxford Immunotec
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused
on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of under-
served immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the T-
SPOT(®).TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-
SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the
United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug
Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and
China. The company's second product line is a range of assays for Tick-borne
diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisition of Imugen. The
T-SPOT.CMV test and the T-SPOT.PRT test are part of the Company's third product
line focused on the transplantation market. In addition to these three product
lines, the Company has additional active development programs in other immune-
regulated conditions. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in
Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found
at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.
About MidCap Financial
MidCap Financial is a middle market-focused, specialty finance firm that
provides senior debt solutions to businesses across all industries. The firm's
years of experience, strong balance sheet, and flexibility make it a lender of
choice for companies across all stages of growth and complexity. MidCap
Financial's debt solutions focus in five areas:
· General and Healthcare Asset-Based working capital loans collateralized by
third-party accounts receivable and other assets;
· Leveraged loans to companies backed by private equity sponsors;
· Life Sciences loans to VC-backed and public pharmaceutical, biotech, and
medical device companies;
· Real Estate loans on all types of commercial properties, medical office
buildings, various types of senior housing and skilled nursing properties; and
· Lender Finance term loans or revolvers provided across the consumer and
commercial finance sectors.
Additional information about MidCap Financial can be found
at www.midcapfinancial.com
T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.
