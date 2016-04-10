Novavax to Host 4th Annual Investor and Analyst Meeting

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 04, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc.,

(Nasdaq:NVAX) today announced it will host its 4th annual Investor and Analyst

Meeting, Tuesday, October 11, 2016 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET in New York,

NY.



Senior management will conduct a series of presentations to update analysts and

investors on the Company's ongoing clinical development programs.



For additional information and registration, please

email novavax(at)westwicke.com or call 443-213-0506.



A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed under the "Investors"/

"Events" section of the Novavax website at novavax.com. Please allow extra time

prior to the webcast to visit the site and download the streaming media software

required to listen to the Internet broadcast. The webcast and a replay of the

presentation will also be accessible under the "Investors/Events" section of the

Novavax website at novavax.com. The event will be archived on the company's

website for 90 days.



About Novavax



Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a clinical-stage vaccine company committed to

delivering novel products to prevent a broad range of infectious diseases. Our

recombinant nanoparticles and Matrix-M(TM) adjuvant technology are the

foundation for groundbreaking innovation that improves global health through

safe and effective vaccines. Additional information about Novavax is available

on the company's website, novavax.com.



Contact:



Novavax, Inc.



Barclay A. Phillips

SVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer



Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.

Associate Director, Investor Relations



ir(at)novavax.com

240-268-2000



Russo Partners, LLC



David Schull



Todd Davenport, Ph.D.



david.schull(at)russopartnersllc.com

todd.davenport(at)russopartnersllc.com

212-845-4271











