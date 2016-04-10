Novavax to Host 4th Annual Investor and Analyst Meeting

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 04, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc.,
(Nasdaq:NVAX) today announced it will host its 4th annual Investor and Analyst
Meeting, Tuesday, October 11, 2016 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET in New York,
NY.
Senior management will conduct a series of presentations to update analysts and
investors on the Company's ongoing clinical development programs.
For additional information and registration, please
email novavax(at)westwicke.com or call 443-213-0506.
A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed under the "Investors"/
"Events" section of the Novavax website at novavax.com. Please allow extra time
prior to the webcast to visit the site and download the streaming media software
required to listen to the Internet broadcast. The webcast and a replay of the
presentation will also be accessible under the "Investors/Events" section of the
Novavax website at novavax.com. The event will be archived on the company's
website for 90 days.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a clinical-stage vaccine company committed to
delivering novel products to prevent a broad range of infectious diseases. Our
recombinant nanoparticles and Matrix-M(TM) adjuvant technology are the
foundation for groundbreaking innovation that improves global health through
safe and effective vaccines. Additional information about Novavax is available
on the company's website, novavax.com.
Contact:
Novavax, Inc.
Barclay A. Phillips
SVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Associate Director, Investor Relations
ir(at)novavax.com
240-268-2000
Russo Partners, LLC
David Schull
Todd Davenport, Ph.D.
david.schull(at)russopartnersllc.com
todd.davenport(at)russopartnersllc.com
212-845-4271
Source: Novavax, Inc. via GlobeNewswire
