Nokia bolsters its base station power efficiency by acquiring Eta Devices

* Energy efficiency one of Nokia's key strategic focus areas and an integral

part of future technologies such as 4.9G and 5G

5 October, 2016



Espoo, Finland - Nokia has acquired Eta Devices, a US-based start-up

specializing in power amplifier efficiency solutions for base stations, access

points and devices. Eta Devices will bolster Nokia's push to enhance base

station energy efficiency, an increasingly important area for operators on the

path to 4.9G and 5G.



The demand for data from consumers and businesses is surging, as is the number

of connected devices and things, with operators increasingly needing power that

is delivered both cost-effectively and sustainably. Eta Devices' unique

ETAdvanced power management technology can reduce heat waste drastically through

the use of a new amplifier that works like an automated gearbox, adjusting

energy usage by constantly providing just the right amount of power required for

a radio signal. This translates to savings for operators that can be invested as

4.9G and 5G approach. Eta Devices' technology reduces the need for backup power,

translating into smaller base station cabinets and reduced equipment breakdown

rates, and supporting Nokia's target to continuously strengthen the base station

power efficiency of its products.



The acquisition of Eta Devices underlines Nokia's commitment to invent, design,

and deploy sustainable technologies that make a real difference to people's

lives, and take responsibility for the impact we make in the world. Nokia

already offers a Zero Emission base station solution that reduces site energy

consumption and CO2 emissions by up to 70 percent.



Eta Devices is a private start-up company founded in 2010. The company is

headquartered in Cambridge, MA with an R&D office in Stockholm, Sweden, and it

employs approximately 20 people. The acquisition includes fixed assets,



employees, intellectual property rights as well as lease and supplier

agreements.





