Nokia bolsters its base station power efficiency by acquiring Eta Devices

* Energy efficiency one of Nokia's key strategic focus areas and an integral
part of future technologies such as 4.9G and 5G
5 October, 2016
Espoo, Finland - Nokia has acquired Eta Devices, a US-based start-up
specializing in power amplifier efficiency solutions for base stations, access
points and devices. Eta Devices will bolster Nokia's push to enhance base
station energy efficiency, an increasingly important area for operators on the
path to 4.9G and 5G.
The demand for data from consumers and businesses is surging, as is the number
of connected devices and things, with operators increasingly needing power that
is delivered both cost-effectively and sustainably. Eta Devices' unique
ETAdvanced power management technology can reduce heat waste drastically through
the use of a new amplifier that works like an automated gearbox, adjusting
energy usage by constantly providing just the right amount of power required for
a radio signal. This translates to savings for operators that can be invested as
4.9G and 5G approach. Eta Devices' technology reduces the need for backup power,
translating into smaller base station cabinets and reduced equipment breakdown
rates, and supporting Nokia's target to continuously strengthen the base station
power efficiency of its products.
The acquisition of Eta Devices underlines Nokia's commitment to invent, design,
and deploy sustainable technologies that make a real difference to people's
lives, and take responsibility for the impact we make in the world. Nokia
already offers a Zero Emission base station solution that reduces site energy
consumption and CO2 emissions by up to 70 percent.
Eta Devices is a private start-up company founded in 2010. The company is
headquartered in Cambridge, MA with an R&D office in Stockholm, Sweden, and it
employs approximately 20 people. The acquisition includes fixed assets,
employees, intellectual property rights as well as lease and supplier
agreements.
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in the technologies that connect people and things.
Powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs and Nokia Technologies, the company
is at the forefront of creating and licensing the technologies that are
increasingly at the heart of our connected lives.
With state-of-the-art software, hardware and services for any type of network,
Nokia is uniquely positioned to help communication service providers,
governments, and large enterprises deliver on the promise of 5G, the Cloud and
the Internet of Things. www.nokia.com
Media Enquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services(at)nokia.com
Investor Enquiries:
Nokia Investor Relations
Tel. +358 4080 3 4080
Email: investor.relations(at)nokia.com
RISKS AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
It should be noted that Nokia and its businesses are exposed to various risks
and uncertainties and certain statements herein that are not historical facts
are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding:
A) expectations, plans or benefits related to our strategies and growth
management; B) expectations, plans or benefits related to future performance of
our businesses; C) expectations regarding market developments, general economic
conditions and structural changes; D) expectations and targets regarding
financial performance, results, operating expenses, taxes, cost savings and
competitiveness, as well as results of operations including targeted synergies
and those related to market share, prices, net sales, income and margins; E)
expectations regarding restructurings, investments, uses of proceeds from
transactions, acquisitions and divestments and our ability to achieve the
financial and operational targets set in connection with any such
restructurings, investments, divestments and acquisitions; and F) statements
preceded by or including "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "foresee," "sees,"
"target," "estimate," "designed," "aim," "plans," "intends," "focus,"
"continue," "project," "should," "will" or similar expressions. These statements
are based on the management's best assumptions and beliefs in light of the
information currently available to it. Because they involve risks and
uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from the results that we
currently expect. Factors, including risks and uncertainties, that could cause
such differences include, but are not limited to: 1) our ability to execute our
strategy, sustain or improve the operational and financial performance of our
business or correctly identify or successfully pursue business opportunities or
growth; 2) our dependence on general economic and market conditions and other
developments in the economies where we operate; 3) our dependence on the
development of the industries in which we operate, including the
Telecommunications industry; 4) our ability to effectively and profitably
compete and invest in new competitive high-quality products, services, upgrades
and technologies and bring them to market in a timely manner; 5) our dependence
on IPR technologies, including those that we have developed and those that are
licensed to us, and the risk of associated IPR-related legal claims, licensing
costs and restrictions on use; 6) our ability to retain, motivate, develop and
recruit appropriately skilled employees; 7) our ability to manage our
manufacturing, service creation, delivery, logistics and supply chain processes,
and the risk related to our geographically concentrated production sites; 8) our
ability to achieve targeted benefits from or successfully implement planned
transactions, as well as the liabilities related thereto; and 14) our ability to
manage and improve our financial and operating performance, cost savings,
competitiveness and synergy benefits after the acquisition of Alcatel Lucent, as
well as the risk factors specified on pages 69 to 87 of our annual report on
Form 20-F filed on April 1, 2016 under "Operating and financial review and
prospects-Risk factors", as well as in Nokia's other filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or
underlying assumptions subsequently proven to be incorrect could cause actual
results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We do
not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise,
except to the extent legally required.
