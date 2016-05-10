FinancialForce Continues Momentum in Nonprofit Sector Empowering Organizations to Maximize Impact and Fulfill Missions

Complementary Solution to the Salesforce Nonprofit Success Pack Delivers Single Cloud Solution

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- , the leading cloud ERP provider on the Salesforce platform, today announces continued success with Nonprofit customers, which comprise around 10% of its overall customer base. FinancialForce offers a to the Salesforce Nonprofit Success Pack that helps manage financials, projects, contractors and staff members. The combined Salesforce and Financial applications provide a single cloud solution to help Nonprofits around the world maximize their impact and deliver on their missions.

Nonprofit customers using Salesforce to manage part of their organizations can already take advantage of donor management, and have the ability to run fundraising, programs, engage with communities and manage communications. FinancialForce adds the ability to manage people, projects and money, enabling organizations to gain full insight into both donors and recipients, as well as the overall contributions and budget status.

FinancialForce works with many Nonprofit organizations with a myriad of missions, such as , , , , , , , and .

"All Nonprofit organizations strive to focus on their primary mission, rather than worry about wasting time on administration," comments Jeremy Roche, CEO and President at FinancialForce. "Without our solution, they waste valuable time and resources struggling to report the true picture of their achievements to donors or regulatory agencies. We, along with Salesforce, offer a full end-to-end solution for Nonprofit organizations on one cloud that helps drive mission success. We're proud to work with so many organizations that are doing great things to improve the world in which we all live."

Daniel Probert, Head of IT Innovation at , the campaign for female education in Africa, comments, "It's fantastic to see that FinancialForce is complementing the Salesforce Nonprofit Success Pack to serve the Nonprofit market. We have benefitted greatly from the ability to host Salesforce CRM data and financial data through FinancialForce applications on one platform. It is transforming our operations and infrastructure that enable our partner communities to respond with urgency and deliver girls' education at scale. We now have the essential data we need to monitor and evaluate our programs, and put the innovative ideas of our alumnae -- who are now leading our programs -- into action."

John Hindson, Head of Finance at , which transforms communities in Africa by training local people to build schools and clinics, adds, "Before we implemented FinancialForce we were struggling to meet Nonprofit fund-tracking legal requirements. FinancialForce Accounting has resolved this and has enabled us to manage a 48% revenue increase in a year without adding headcount. Our old system wouldn't have been able to cope with this level of growth. We now have a single platform strategy with our fundraising team using Salesforce, which brings seamless and unified reporting. We're confident our systems choice will help drive further success."

FinancialForce will host a session during Dreamforce on Thursday, October 6th at , Museum of African Diaspora (MoAD), 685 Mission Street in San Francisco. The discussion will inform Nonprofits about how to maximize the impact of their mission and manage people, projects and money in one system. Speakers are Tal Frankfurt, ; Dan Stark, ; Daniel Probert, and Craig Levy, .

More information is available at the FinancialForce Nonprofit booth at 'The Lodge,' Salesforce.org's expo location for Dreamforce, at The , booth 14B.

FinancialForce offers a full suite of back office applications on the Salesforce platform -- , and (Human Capital Management).

Founded in 2009, is the leading vendor with apps built entirely on the Salesforce Platform. The company's , (PSA), and (HCM) offerings provide services-centric businesses with a platform that organizes sales, services, finance and HR entirely around their customers. Headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, Advent International and UNIT4. For more information, visit .

