HotelAsia to Create More Value for Food And Hospitality Equipment Sector

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- HotelAsia, one of Food&HotelAsia's pioneer specialised trade shows for the hotel, restaurant and foodservice sectors designed for leading industry players are gathered to showcase new, state-of-the-art equipment and innovative technology, will return from 24-27 April 2018 at Suntec Singapore.

Apart from featuring an impressive host of international and local brands, this augmented edition of HotelAsia will also unveil a Singapore Pavilion for the first time. Also in the pipeline are various events and activities to be staged alongside HotelAsia, designed to bring industry players in the hotel, restaurant and foodservice sectors closer to buyers. The events and activities include the inaugural SCI Equipment Award, selected FHA Culinary Challenge competition segments, and relevant FHA International Conference tracks.

"Since 1978 for 40 years, HotelAsia has been delivering business success for players in these sectors. Growing edition after edition, the trade show is now a well-regarded international sourcing and networking arena serving more than half of the total number of buyers who visited FHA," says Ms. Ting Siew Mui, Project Director of Lifestyle Events at , organiser of HotelAsia.

"Through the various activities designed to generate more networking opportunities, the upcoming edition of HotelAsia will bring more value to both buyers and sellers. Local and regional companies looking to enhance their capabilities will find the experience more focused, with activities designed to connect international industry players with a large pool of buyers, as well as enable these companies to move up the value chain," she adds.

Located in its new, central location, industry players in the hotel, restaurant and foodservice sectors, particularly the buyers whom are primarily located in the heart of the city, can be assured of a more convenient and effective sourcing and networking experience at HotelAsia.

More than 100 exhibitors, including well-known companies such as Ali Group, CP Solutions, Continental, DaeYeong E&B, Diamond Europe, Fabristeel, Fujimak, Henny Penny, Hoshizaki, Irinox, Manitowoc Foodservice, Meiko Maschinenbau, MKN Maschinenfabrik, Moffat, Nayati, Pacojet, Rational, Retigo, Robot Coupe, Simplex, Svenska Bakepartner, YPT International and many others have already confirmed their participation for 2018.

"We met prospective kitchen consultants from our focus markets - Malaysia, Myanmar and Sri Lanka at the event. It is great to meet them when we are bidding for new projects in these countries!" comments Mr. Denson Teo, Sales Director, Fabristeel.

In its new, dedicated location, there will be a Singapore Pavilion led by the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF). 90 per cent of exhibition space has been sold and confirmed exhibitors include Acez Instruments, Allied Catering Equipment, Diversitech, Global Food Equipment, Global-Tek, Josin, Proxes Asia Pacific, Reach Electrical, Supersteam Asia Pacific and others.

"The food services and hospitality industries in the Asia Pacific is seeing rapid change and integration through technological advances. Companies in these sectors must be able to transform and adapt to these changes to stay competitive in today's marketplace. The Singapore Pavilion at HotelAsia2018, one of Food&HotelAsia's specialised events, will give these local exhibiting companies a boost and exposure to regional and international markets by building on their networks and distribution channels. At the same time, visitors will be able to discover the latest technologies and innovations that our home-grown companies provide," says Mr. Sunny Koh, SMF Deputy President and Chairman of SMF Food & Beverages Industry Group.

Jointly organised with Foodservice Consultants Society International (FCSI) Asia Pacific Division, the first SCI Equipment Award serves to recognise food service equipment manufacturers who have incorporated sustainability in their innovations. The Award will feature two categories - Heavy Equipment and Light Equipment, and pick three winners for each category. Judging criteria and scoring will centre on sustainability, cost savings and innovations. Open to FHA2018 exhibitors, award entries can be submitted online. The Award will conclude with a prize giving ceremony held during HotelAsia2018, and winning innovations will be displayed at the show.

There will also be new features launched for the sole purpose of connecting sellers with the right buyers, and provide SMEs with useful tips to successfully grow their business.

Purchasers village - To facilitate networking and knowledge exchange amongst regional buyers

Knowledge Theatre - Where SMEs can gather advice from experts on critical areas such as Funding, Branding and Kitchen Design

Thematic trails - To connect buyers looking to boost Productivity or in need of innovative packaging with the relevant solution providers on the exhibition show floor

Two segments from FHA Culinary Challenge (FCC), the FCC Individual Hot Cooking and Plated food display, will be staged at Suntec Singapore, drawing talents from Asia's culinary world to gather and pitch their skills in one single competition arena.

Widely recognised as the region's most prestigious international culinary competition, the FCC is supported by the World Association of Chef Societies (WACS) and regional chef associations. Competitors in these two segments will not only be facing off against each other, but will also be presenting their skills in front of a panel of international judges, renowned in the culinary world.

The FHA International Conference's Hotels & Resorts Management track and the second edition of the Central Kitchen Asia conference will also move to Suntec Singapore, rounding up the exemplary host of events and activities all participants will be able to partake in when HotelAsia kicks off come April 2018.

Delegates will have the opportunity to listen to in-depth discussions from industry thought leaders across relevant tracks covering Central Kitchen and Hotels & Resorts Management.

Addressing visitors' concerns over insufficient time to cover enough grounds over two venues, opening hours for all four days have been extended to 9am to 6pm. Visitors only need to register once, either at Singapore Expo or at Suntec Singapore, to gain access to the shows at both venues.

"The Association of Purchasing Managers of Hotels and Restaurants of the Philippines has always been a loyal patron of FHA since the early years of its establishment. We love visiting FHA because it has everything we need under one roof. Although FHA2018 will be held in two venues, this will not be an issue. We believe that with better pre-show planning on our part as visitors, a huge FHA will be more beneficial. We are confident enough that the organiser will continue to work hard, to bring a successful and fruitful experience for all its clientele," says Ms. Gene Rono, President, Association Of Purchasing Managers Hotels And Restaurants of The Philippines.

Mr. Muhammad Hisham Tan Abdullah, President, Malaysian Food & Beverage Executives Association (MFBEA) and Treasurer, International Food & Beverage Association (IFBA) adds, "FHA is Asia's leader in the Hospitality Trade event. With two venues in 2018, it is further proof that more companies are keen to exhibit their products in this prestigious event, thus providing trade visitors with more options of products and services. The separation of space will allow trade visitors to be more focused on their specific area of interest, and provide them with ease of decision making in line with their business objectives."

"Food&HotelAsia has not only matured but sealed its status as the premier food and hospitality show in Asia. The expanded exhibition will give the industry an even wider selection in terms of sourcing and even greater opportunity for networking," says Mr. Albert Teo, President, Singapore Hotel Association (SHA).

