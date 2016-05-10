PSB Academy Fortifies Industry-Ready Education With IPRS Student Chapter

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- (PSBA), one of Singapore's leading private education institutions, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Singapore's chamber for Public Relations and Communication practitioners, the Institute of Public Relations of Singapore (IPRS) to launch a student chapter.

The PSBA-IPRS chapter will enable PSBA students to gain access to thought leaders in the Public Relations and Communication sectors and help students to gain a first-hand understanding of the needs of the industry. Practitioners that serve at IPRS include the heads of Singapore's most reputed Public Relations firms such as Ogilvy Public Relations and Weber Shandwick, as well as communication leaders in organizations like Temasek Holdings and the Singapore Business Federation, among others.

More than 6,000 students from PSBA's diploma and degree programmes in areas of marketing, public relations, events marketing and other communication-related disciplines will be eligible to join the chapter and benefit from mentorship, extra-curricular training and networking opportunities with these IPRS-accredited practitioners.

"PSB Academy has always been committed to preparing students for the real world with our unique brand of industry-ready education - in which industry partnerships form a key component. We are delighted to partner with IPRS in the launch of our very own student chapter for both full and part-time students. By gaining access to the networks of thought leaders and training programmes by industry chambers such as IPRS, our students will be well-placed to better compete and thrive in an increasingly challenging future economy," said Derrick Chang, Acting CEO, PSB Academy.

As members of the chapter, students will automatically receive associate membership from IPRS which entitles them to enjoy similar benefits as full members. In addition, students will have the opportunity to co-organise and attend closed-door events specifically organized for the chapter, such as, breakfast sessions, symposia or learning forums, to encourage open dialogue with relevant industry professionals.

Affirming the importance of industry-readiness that students will receive through this collaboration, IPRS President Mr Robert Conceicao said: "We are encouraged by this initiative by PSB Academy to pro-actively prepare aspiring PR and Communication practitioners for the realities of the future workforce. IPRS is proud to partner with PSB Academy in the development of talents for the industry, and through this chapter, give students access to accredited and experienced professionals who are today shaping the industry. The students today will be the PR and Communication professionals of the future."

"The launch of the PSBA-IPRS Student Chapter brings together a perfect confluence of interest for IPRS, PSBA and most importantly, our students. While this student chapter marks a milestone in our industry engagement efforts, PSBA is in a great position to be scaling from a solid track record of graduating students who are sought after by industry," said Marcus Loh, Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communication at PSB Academy. PSBA's graduate and employment survey in 2015 found that about nine in ten students found employment within six months of graduation, while six in ten students enjoyed pay increments and/or improved prospects in their career developments.

Derrick Chang, Acting CEO, PSB Academy and Robert Conceicao, President, IPRS sign an MOU to set up an IPRS Student Chapter at the Academy

Productivity is at the heart of PSB Academy. Once known as the Productivity and Standards Board, PSB Academy today ranks as one of Singapore's leading private education institutions. Our full-time and part-time diploma, degree and post-graduate programs focus on what really matters: performance in the real-world. We aim to appeal to millennials looking for an industry-ready education as well as early to mid-career professionals looking to upgrade themselves.

We have over 300 part-time and full-time lecturers delivering lessons to over 11,000 local and international students. Our main campus is situated at Delta and our city campus is in Marina Square. Learn more at: .

The Institute is a professional body representing Public Relations (PR) and Communication practitioners in Singapore. Its primary objective is to recognize and promote professionalism among its Members and the PR industry. This is achieved through the IPRS accreditation process; the industry's premier awards - PRISM; and the development and delivery of certification courses, workshops and talks. Find out more at:

