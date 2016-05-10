B2X to Manage Global Customer Care for Microsoft Lumia Smartphones and Microsoft Feature Phones

B2X Becomes Microsoft's Primary Aftersales Partner for Mobile Devices, Delivering a Seamless Customer Experience in More Than 130 Countries

(firmenpresse) - MUNICH, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- , the leading technology-enabled provider of customer care services for mobile and consumer electronics, announced that it has been engaged by Microsoft as a global customer service partner for manufactured by Microsoft. B2X serves as Microsoft's primary aftersales partner and provides customer support and device repair services for the Lumia and feature phones, starting in October.

B2X provides one of the industry's most seamless customer service experiences. Users of Microsoft Lumia smartphones and Microsoft feature phones gain access to a global multi-channel customer care ecosystem managed by B2X in more than 130 countries. This global service platform powered by B2X CARE Technology delivers instant solutions for all warranty and non-warranty related customer inquiries.

"We are extremely excited to provide one of the industry's most comprehensive service and support offerings to people using Lumia and Microsoft feature phones," said Dieter Weisshaar, Chief Commercial Officer of B2X. "With more than 400 service partners and 2,000 service locations globally, our customer care ecosystem and our CARE Technology are the ideal platform to serve the needs of these customers. We will make sure that customer support, reverse logistics and device repair services work seamlessly together, resulting in an exceptional customer experience."

Lumia owners can also enjoy the benefit of an all-new mobile support application that can be downloaded from the Windows Store from mid-October onwards. The APP allows customers to diagnose their Lumia smartphone and interact with a call center agent in real time.

Beyond customer support services through the self-help app, support websites and call centers, B2X manages a global logistics and service partner network that provides repair services for warranty and non-warranty related device issues. B2X also manages Microsoft's spare parts supply giving repair centers rapid access to spare parts and accessories.

"It's an honor for us to work with Microsoft on such an exciting customer care program. Our global aftersales platform is successfully used by some of the leading mobile brands in the world such as Apple, Samsung and Lenovo. Now, we are looking forward to provide a superior customer service experience on behalf of Microsoft," says Rainer Koppitz, Chief Executive Officer of B2X.

For Lumia smartphones purchased less than 6 months ago, B2X has designed the new PROTECT premium service. PROTECT offers Lumia customers an extension of the limited manufacturer's warranty in combination with a smartphone insurance. The premium service package can be purchased at .

Questions related to the usage of Microsoft's mobile devices are answered through the multi-language support website , which is linked from the Microsoft website . The website also connects Microsoft's mobile customers to highly skilled call center agents, managed by B2X.

B2X is a technology enabled company providing customer care services for mobile devices and other consumer electronics to manufacturers, insurance providers, carriers and retailers. B2X helps its clients to deliver the most seamless customer care experience for people using mobile devices.

The company's disruptive business model is based on its Smart Service Platform consisting of its CARE Technology, global presence and a trusted and reliable service partner network across 130 countries. CARE Technology is the leading platform serving the global customer care ecosystem for electronic devices integrating hundreds of partners and thousands of data points. The platform allows clients to optimize the entire customer care journey of consumers with their devices through real-time data, ensuring an excellent and consistent customer care experience.

CARE Technology is a best-in-class enterprise architecture with a mix of self-developed and best-in-class components that is designed for purpose. The platform is scalable by design and can scale for millions of users. The entire platform is proven, modern, scalable and secure.

With B2X people stay online and return to their digital life fast.

For additional information, visit , , .

Kimberly Meyer



Head of Global Marketing & Communication

B2X Care Solutions



+49 89 452353-259



Sven Montanus

svensson&friends



+49 8171 63990-97





