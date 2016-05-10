Cohesity Announces EMEA Expansion to Meet Escalating Demand

(firmenpresse) - SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Cohesity, the pioneer of , today announced expansion into Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), after more than a year of momentous growth in North America. Through a new sales and channel program run from offices in Copenhagen, London and Milan, Cohesity will meet increased global demand for its solutions from enterprises across the globe. The company will showcase its hyperconverged secondary storage technology at from Oct. 17 - 20.

"Enterprises around the globe are waking up to the possibilities of cutting costs and increasing efficiency for their secondary storage environments with a single, hyperconverged platform," said Riccardo Di Blasio, chief operating officer at Cohesity. "Already, we have made key sales hires and partnered with leading channel providers in EMEA to meet the demand we are seeing for Cohesity. We are excited about the prospect of helping our customers leverage the next generation of innovative storage technologies to simplify data infrastructure and reduce costs."

Since emerging from stealth in June 2015, Cohesity has grown rapidly with the industry's first unified, web-scale secondary storage platform, which consolidates all use cases including backups, test/dev, file services and analytics onto an intelligent, infinitely scalable platform. By converging silos created by conventional, point solutions for secondary storage workloads, enterprises gain a complete view of their data assets and reduce their costs significantly.

"Hyperconverged secondary storage has taken off in the year since Cohesity first introduced the technology, and Ethos is excited to bring their solution to customers in the EMEA market. Cohesity's unified platform solves urgent data storage challenges, and businesses are eager to consolidate fragmented and inefficient point solutions."



-- Omar Galbraith, CEO, Ethos Technology

"The value of converging secondary storage workloads such as back-up, test-dev, and file services on a unified, web-scale platform has quickly been proven through an overwhelming number of successful deployments in the U.S. The way that demand has crossed into international markets just one year after public launch shows how desperately enterprises need a solution to simplify secondary data storage. We are delighted to be named a distribution partner for Cohesity."

-- Michael O'Hara, Group Managing Director, DataSolutions

"We're excited to partner with Cohesity to bring the radical efficiency of hyperconverged secondary storage to a global customer base. Many businesses had overlooked secondary storage even though it typically covers 80 percent of enterprise data, but there's a spotlight on it now."

-- Dan Hayden-Hammond, Global Sales Director, Viadex

Cohesity will be showcasing its hyperconverged secondary storage solution at in Barcelona. Attendees are encouraged to meet the Cohesity team on the conference floor at booth G201 anytime during the conference from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, or to on the company's website. Attendees are also welcome to join a speaking session hosted by Cohesity and VMware, with details listed below:

WHAT:

Cohesity & VMware: Simplifying data protection for vSphere

WHO:

Mohit Aron, CEO and Founder, Cohesity

Rawlinson Rivera, Principal Architect, Office of CTO - SABU, VMware

WHEN:

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 14:00 - 15:00 CEST

WHERE:

Fira Gran Via

Av. Joan Carles I, 64, 08908

Barcelona, Spain

Cohesity delivers the industry's first hyperconverged secondary storage system for consolidating backup, test/dev, file services, and analytic datasets, onto an infinitely scalable, intelligent data platform. With Cohesity, IT organizations achieve far greater operational efficiency and agility in managing their data assets on-premise and in the cloud. Cohesity counts Credit Acceptance, Cvent, GS1, and Tribune Media among its growing base of enterprise customers. For more information, visit .

