Tyco Retail Solutions Combines Global Traffic Insights Businesses

Unmatched Analytics Delivered Exclusively Under the ShopperTrak Brand Lay the Foundation for Smart Store of the Future

(firmenpresse) - NEUHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND and CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Tyco Retail Solutions (), part of Johnson Controls, today announced the integration of its ShopperTrak and FootFall businesses to form a single business unit that will go to market solely as ShopperTrak, providing actionable insights that enable customers to optimize operations and improve profitability.

and FootFall are leading providers of consumer behavior insights and location-based analytics, serving retailers and property management organizations in 100 countries and territories. The new combined global traffic insights business unit counts approximately 40 billion shopper visits annually, offering unprecedented insights into shopper traffic and behavior.

, President of Tyco Retail Solutions, shared his perspective on what it takes to exceed customer expectations. "The retail industry is moving through a period of remarkable change. At the same time, technologies are advancing faster than ever before. Tyco Retail Solutions has an unmatched number of data capture devices in retail stores to provide insights on shoppers, inventory and loss -- critical for enhancing topline performance and the customer experience. With our recent analytics integrations, we are able to offer unparalleled traffic intelligence solutions that will set the standard in the marketplace and serve as an essential piece to achieving success in physical retail."

As a fully aligned organization, ShopperTrak offers global scalability with the capacity to rapidly roll out solutions across all major international markets.

ShopperTrak offerings support a wide variety of perimeter and interior devices to address the diverse needs of retailers and shopping centers around the world, all while maintaining an industry-leading level of accuracy.

Additionally, the ShopperTrak Analytics Suite provides a customizable reporting platform that merges shopper traffic, market benchmark and additional contextual data sets. This advanced platform creates unique visualizations and reporting options. Armed with these powerful insights, malls and retail organizations will be able to identify areas of opportunity and make informed decisions that positively impact revenue and optimize store operations.

has been appointed general manager of the new global traffic business unit at Tyco. "The combined global traffic insights business unit offers best-in-class solutions that enable retailers and shopping centers to increase traffic, sales and conversion," said Pompa. "Our commitment to physical retail is paramount and our capabilities under Tyco Retail Solutions are limitless."

Pompa will leverage his knowledge of the diverse market to serve retail customers and help grow their businesses. On a global scale, functional leaders with local expertise will guide operations in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. As a result, the traffic business unit will possess an in-depth understanding of market nuances and offer a tailored approach that best meets customer needs.

For more information about ShopperTrak, visit .

ShopperTrak is the leading global provider of location-based analytics, offering insights into consumer behavior to improve profitability and effectiveness. Through the use of analytics, ShopperTrak enables clients to better understand their customers, enhance the shopping experience, and ultimately increase traffic, conversion and transaction size.

ShopperTrak is now part of Tyco Retail Solutions, the leader in retail performance and security solutions. Find out more at .

Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of integrated retail performance and security solutions, deployed today at more than 80 percent of the world's top 200 retailers. Customers range from single-store boutiques to global retail enterprises. Operating in more than 70 countries worldwide, Tyco Retail Solutions provides retailers with real-time visibility to their inventory and assets to improve operations optimize profitability and create memorable shopper experiences. For more information, please visit or follow us on , , and our .

Image Available:

Contact:



Jennifer Braner

North America



312.676.8342



Sarah Cole

Europe



0044 (0)1892 786917



Anne Lines

Matter Communications (Tyco Retail Solutions)



978.518.4512





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3062945



PressRelease by

Tyco Retail Solutions

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/05/2016 - 08:04

Language: English

News-ID 498795

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Tyco Retail Solutions

Stadt: NEUHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND and CHICAGO, IL





Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease