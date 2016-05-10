All for One Steeb AG Plans to Acquire a Majority Interest in the Cloud Specialist B4B Solutions GmbH

Bundling expertise across a full range of cloud applications / Single source of cloud solutions for all essential business processes / The midmarket's first choice on the SAP Cloud market

(PresseBox) - All for One Steeb AG, a leading IT service provider and the number one in the German-speaking SAP market, wants to win over more of the midmarket sector to cloud software solutions. Small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) in particular are set to benefit most from fast, efficient, and simple solutions from the cloud.

With this in mind, All for One Steeb plans to acquire a 70-percent majority interest in the cloud specialist B4B Solutions GmbH of Graz (Austria) effective 1 November 2016. B4B is an acknowledged expert for rapid and high quality developments and implementations of cloud applications, and has been SAP Cloud Partner of the Year several times. All for One Steeb itself is also a successful cloud provider and was named SAP Business ByDesign Partner of the Year 2016. Established in 2012, B4B employs a total of 20 people in Austria and Germany and is growing much faster than the market. B4B improved revenues almost fourfold to EUR 1.2 million (2015) over the course of the past three years and expects these to surpass the EUR 2 million mark in 2016. Recurring revenues from cloud software subscriptions and support account for nearly half of the company's sales. All for One Steeb intends to transfer its »SAP Cloud solutions« business unit to B4B's German subsidiary in order to strengthen their shared business approach. Furthermore, a 6-digit settlement payment will also be made. The sellers, four shareholders, are to remain active members of B4B management following the majority interest acquisition by All for One Steeb and would each hold equal parts of the remaining 30% share of the company.

This combination allows the two companies to not only bundle their expertise in the field of cloud applications, but also offer a complete range of cloud and industry-specific full-service packages from one single source. Cloud solutions and services will be marketed to customers under the B4B brand name.

The ERP solution SAP Business ByDesign, the CRM software SAP Hybris Cloud for Customer, and the social collaboration solution SAP Jam form the core of the portfolio designed primarily for the midmarket sector. »Our customers will benefit from this new and improved commitment to value and service. We'll be offering simple, rapidly deployable and adaptable cloud solutions, and in turn new business opportunities, that are geared especially to the needs of small and mid-sized enterprises. The fact that we'll be integrating these products into existing, on-premise landscapes will enable customers to implement those highly touted cloud scenarios to efficiently design and manage their business processes. And all of this from a single source,« explained Lars Landwehrkamp, the CEO of All for One Steeb.



SMEs in particular are increasingly turning to on-demand systems, which ensure full access to all the needed resources and processes from anywhere and at all times, are extremely powerful, can be rapidly integrated, and provide users with an easy and efficient way to work.

Midmarket companies are also seeking to collaborate with experts for cloud solutions, who can help them improve and enhance their workflows and structures in a way that lets them save money on service-related implementations, infrastructure and administration. »In the age of digital transformation, agility and speed in information technology are becoming more and more important. We don't just optimise processes within businesses with our solutions. We use B4B's unique project methodology to enable our customers to do projects in record time by decisively shortening implementation timeframes,« explained Kai Göttmann, a member of the All for One Steeb management team and responsible for the cloud business.

Combining the two companies' expertise and solutions generates numerous benefits for the customer. Michael Zitz, one of the managing partners of B4B Solutions GmbH: »All for One Steeb has been extremely successful in recent years, especially in the area of SAP Business ByDesign, including integrated solutions for connecting international offices and subsidiaries. By connecting Cloud for Customer to ByDesign, for example, B4B gives customers the opportunity of integrating a centralised CRM within their corporate structure and using Cloud for Customer throughout their entire organisation - whether as part of the primary SAP ECC system or S/4HANA, or in whatever subsidiaries they may have.«

Customers will also derive significant added value from the customer lifecycle model that was developed by B4B and will continue to be pursued. This model focuses on innovations and improvements that benefit the customer. The lessons learned from numerous successful development projects, ranging from coupling different shop solutions, to integrating dispatch service providers, all the way to customised variant configurations for industrial distributors, will be incorporated into the portfolio. »Our shared goal is to combine our wealth of experience in a way that best serves the customer and in so doing become the pacesetter and best possible partner for SAP ERP and CRM Cloud solutions in countries where German is spoken,« said Kai Göttmann.

All for One Steeb AG is number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market and a leading IT service provider. The full-service provider's portfolio comprises end-to-end solutions along the whole of the IT value chain - from SAP industry solutions, Cloud Applications up to scalable hosting and cloud services out of its German data centers, where All for One Steeb is orchestrating highly available IT operations for all business-related IT systems - including SAP as well as Microsoft Exchange or Sharepoint. As an SAP Platinum Partner, All for One Steeb is a reliable general contractor and serves with around 1,300 employees over 2,000 clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, mainly among the manufacturing and consumer goods industry.

In the financial year 2014/15, All for One Steeb AG achieved a turnover of EUR 241 million. The company is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005110001, WKN 511 000).





