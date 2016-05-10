Cisco engages YDreams Global as technology partner



Vancouver, BC - October 05, 2016 : YDreams Global. (YD - TSX.V) (A2AP0L -Germany) ("YDreams Global" or the Company) YDreams Global is pleased to announce that Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco) the leader in Networking and Security, Data, Center, Cloud, IoT and Collaboration technology, has successfully created a Smart, Connected and Human Neighborhood in Porto Maravilha. YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (YDreams Global or YDreams) was the application and experience partner selected by Cisco.



The renewed Rio´s port iconic region has been a major attraction for local citizens and visitors. In addition to the stunning view of the Guanabara Bay and the Museum of Tomorrow, all visitors have access to a series of new urban smart services and interactive attractions experiences. A collaboration platform provides free Wi-Fi and connects users to different apps and services focused on mobility, tourism, sustainability, urban planning and accessibility. Interactive kiosks placed in strategic points provide local information and guidance in order to help all visitors enjoy the best of Porto Maravilha.



Photos taken in the surroundings of Porto Maravilha and texts collected from visitors posts on social networks made it possible to measure the spots in which the highest happiness levels have been recorded. This information is available to all through the application - The Happiness Meter. Nina Lualdi, Sr. Director of Latin America innovation at Cisco, says the key goal is to demystify technology and data in order to accelerate digitization. We want to enable Porto Maravilha region to become a worldwide reference for digitized and Human City, says Nina.



Another application, the Smart Guide, allows you to create your own itinerary using a map with information on the most interesting spots of Porto Maravilha. The app customizes itineraries based on time available and personal interests.





The Hear the City App is another feature that transforms the interaction with visitors into entertainment. Data collected in real time from Ciscos technology platform running in Porto Maravilha is codified into melodies created by world famous English sound designer Rob Thomas. The apps feeds the data back to the user in the form of electronic music and graphic visualizations that change in real time. It is the City creating an emotional connection with its citizens and visitors and enabling digitization to accelerate in order to improve the quality of life, sustainability and operational efficiency in the City.



Karina Israel, COO of YDreams Global, says the companys role is to develop interactive solutions that excel at connecting people with one another and with the city. The integration of Porto Maravilha with the rest of the city, through collaborative technology is the kind of challenge that drives YDreams, says Karina.





About YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com), with offices in Vancouver, São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro, is a post digital company that combines both Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design, and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of todays users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centred ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 900 projects for clients all over the world, such as Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, InBev, Qualcomm, and partnerships with Microsoft, Siemens, Intel, Samsung, Cisco among others.



More Information:

James Nelson

Director, Canada

Tel: 604-646-6910



YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.# 1470 - 701 West Georgia StreetVancouver, British ColumbiaV7Y 1C6



hey(at)ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal







