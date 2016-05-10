BidPal Expands SmartPay(R) to Run on Any Device at Any Time

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- , the leader in mobile bidding and fundraising technology for nonprofits, has introduced SmartPay Anywhere, offering nonprofits a secure new payment platform for processing donations and gifts.

The company unveiled the new version of its award-winning payment processing, registration and checkout software, called that runs on Windows, Mac OS, tablets and smartphone devices.

"SmartPay® is known in the industry as the payment solution of choice for galas and events," said BidPal vice president of Product & Technology Rachel Clark. "Yet nonprofits have shared with us they don't like using multiple payment solutions outside of their gala events, so we developed SmartPay Anywhere, providing a robust and easy to use solution for fundraising anywhere and at anytime."

A key feature of SmartPay Anywhere is the ability for nonprofits to directly access the platform before, during and after an event via a web browser, with no software installation needed.

Additional new features include:

A modern, responsive site designed to run on favorite devices

Combined registration and checkout mode, making guest management a breeze

Simplified search and sort for easier access to donor data when needed

Built-in checkpoints to guide volunteers and expedite registration

Improved Express Checkout for a better guest experience

"I didn't think BidPal could get any simpler to use until we used SmartPay Anywhere," said Andy Witt from Partners for Progress. "Our volunteers loved how easy and intuitive it was at the event. As the co-chair, it gave me flexibility to use my iPad and help guests on the fly."

