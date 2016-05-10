BidPal Expands SmartPay(R) to Run on Any Device at Any Time

(firmenpresse) - INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- , the leader in mobile bidding and fundraising technology for nonprofits, has introduced SmartPay Anywhere, offering nonprofits a secure new payment platform for processing donations and gifts. .
The company unveiled the new version of its award-winning payment processing, registration and checkout software, called that runs on Windows, Mac OS, tablets and smartphone devices.
"SmartPay® is known in the industry as the payment solution of choice for galas and events," said BidPal vice president of Product & Technology Rachel Clark. "Yet nonprofits have shared with us they don't like using multiple payment solutions outside of their gala events, so we developed SmartPay Anywhere, providing a robust and easy to use solution for fundraising anywhere and at anytime."
A key feature of SmartPay Anywhere is the ability for nonprofits to directly access the platform before, during and after an event via a web browser, with no software installation needed.
Additional new features include:
A modern, responsive site designed to run on favorite devices
Combined registration and checkout mode, making guest management a breeze
Simplified search and sort for easier access to donor data when needed
Built-in checkpoints to guide volunteers and expedite registration
Improved Express Checkout for a better guest experience
"I didn't think BidPal could get any simpler to use until we used SmartPay Anywhere," said Andy Witt from Partners for Progress. "Our volunteers loved how easy and intuitive it was at the event. As the co-chair, it gave me flexibility to use my iPad and help guests on the fly."
More information on SmartPay Anywhere can be found .
creates mobile fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors and raise more money. Since 2008, our Cloud-based mobile and payment solutions have helped over 2,800 organizations raise more than $1 billion through 8,300 events and connect with over one million unique donors. BidPal was ranked #74 on the 2013 Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies and #1 in Indiana. BidPal was named a Techpoint MIRA Awards winner in 2013 for Emerging Technology Company of the Year and Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation. Connect with us on at .
