Watchfire RSS Feed Updates Billboards and Signs With Real-Time Baseball Scores

Widgets Will Work Only on Watchfire Boards in North America and Latin America

(firmenpresse) - DANVILLE, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Owners of digital billboards and on premise LED signs can download free widgets that allow marketers to integrate real-time baseball scores for teams in the post-season.

"Playoff games generate a lot of excitement for those who follow America's pastime, and we believe that these RSS feeds are a fun and engaging way to help our customers draw additional interest to their digital billboards and LED signs," said Darrin Friskney, vice president at Watchfire Signs.

Watchfire digital billboard owners can download the free file, which contains the data feed as well as artwork fitting the most common Watchfire billboard sizes. The file works exclusively with Watchfire Ignite OA, Watchfire's proprietary content management software for billboard operators. Watchfire on premise sign owners using other versions of Ignite can also use the RSS feed for free, combining it with their own background image.

The playoff widget campaign is the latest program from Watchfire designed to make it easy for Watchfire's customers to implement dynamic campaigns on their digital billboards and on premise signs. The company has provided free templates for events like Mother's Day, college commencements, and medal counts for the summer games that allow operators and advertisers to take advantage of the unique dynamic capabilities that digital outdoor provides.

"The free widgets provided by Watchfire are a great tool to engage our advertisers," says Eric Lambert with Independent Outdoor in Greenwich, Connecticut. "We have several advertisers who benefit from the sports market and Watchfire helps us provide extra incentive for them to use outdoor advertising to reach their consumers. This turn-key content lets us generate excitement from the communities following the playoffs."

Watchfire Signs designs, engineers and manufactures the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs and digital billboards to help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured outdoor electric signs since 1932 and LED signs since 1996. The company has more than 50,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other manufacturer. For information, go to .

