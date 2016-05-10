Large shareholder announcement - Lundbeckfond Invest A/S

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Company Announcement No. 16-2016:
Pursuant to § 29 of the Securities Trading Act, Lundbeckfonden has informed
FLSmidth that on 25 September 2015 it transferred its shares to Lundbeckfond
Invest A/S, which is Lundbeckfonden's 100% owned subsidiary.
On 22 September 2015, Lundbeckfonden and Lundbeckfond Invest A/S informed
FLSmidth that they held a total of 5,142,655 shares in FLSmidth & Co. A/S, which
corresponded to 10.03% of the total nominal share capital (see Company
Announcement no. 20-2015).
-------------------------------------
Contact Investor Relations:
Pernille Friis Andersen, +4536181887, pefa(at)flsmidth.com
Nicolai Mauritzen, +4536181851, nicm(at)flsmidth.com
Contact Media Relations:
Sofie Karen Lindberg, +4530931877, skl(at)flsmidth.com
FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and
cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in
more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service
solutions to customers worldwide.
Productivity, sustainability, and quality are focus areas for the 13,000
employees in FLSmidth. The company generates annual revenue of approximately DKK
20 billion.
Read more on www.flsmidth.com
Link to PDF version:
http://hugin.info/2106/R/2046928/765087.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FLSmidth via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.flsmidth.com
Date: 10/05/2016 - 11:44
Language: English
News-ID 498814
Character count: 1925
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: FLSmidth
Stadt: Valby
Number of hits: 59
