Large shareholder announcement - Lundbeckfond Invest A/S

Pursuant to § 29 of the Securities Trading Act, Lundbeckfonden has informed

FLSmidth that on 25 September 2015 it transferred its shares to Lundbeckfond

Invest A/S, which is Lundbeckfonden's 100% owned subsidiary.



On 22 September 2015, Lundbeckfonden and Lundbeckfond Invest A/S informed

FLSmidth that they held a total of 5,142,655 shares in FLSmidth & Co. A/S, which

corresponded to 10.03% of the total nominal share capital (see Company

Announcement no. 20-2015).



Contact Investor Relations:

Pernille Friis Andersen, +4536181887, pefa(at)flsmidth.com

Nicolai Mauritzen, +4536181851, nicm(at)flsmidth.com



Contact Media Relations:

Sofie Karen Lindberg, +4530931877, skl(at)flsmidth.com



FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and

cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in

more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service

solutions to customers worldwide.



Productivity, sustainability, and quality are focus areas for the 13,000

employees in FLSmidth. The company generates annual revenue of approximately DKK

20 billion.

Read more on www.flsmidth.com



