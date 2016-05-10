Share subscriptions based on stock options 2013A

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release 5 October 2016 at

11:30 a.m. EEST



Share subscriptions based on stock options 2013A



Between 9 June and 14 September 2016, a total of 20,426 CapMan Plc series B new

shares have been subscribed for with the company's stock options 2013A. For

subscriptions made with the stock options 2013A, the entire subscription price

of EUR 15,319.50 shall be recorded into the invested non-restricted equity fund.



As a result of the subscriptions the number of CapMan series B shares increases

to 80,595,937.



After the subscriptions, the total number of company shares has risen to

86,345,937 of which 5,750,000 are series A shares and 80,595,937 are series B

shares. Each series A share carries ten votes and each series B share one vote.

After the subscriptions, the number of votes carried by the company shares is

138,095,937.



The series B shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered

in the Trade Register on 5 October 2016, as of which date the new shares will

establish shareholder rights.



The shares shall be traded on the NASDAQ Helsinki together with the old shares

as of 6 October 2016.



The share subscription period for stock options 2013A started on 1 May 2016 and

ends on 30 April 2018.



The terms and conditions of stock options 2013 with additional information are

available on the company's website at www.capman.com.





CAPMAN PLC



Linda Tierala

Manager, Communications and IR



Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Principal media

www.capman.com



CapMan

www.capman.com



CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and asset management company active in the

private equity industry. For more than 25 years, we have been developing

companies and real estate and supporting their sustainable growth. We are



committed to understanding the needs of our customers in an ever-changing market

environment. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative

solutions for our investors and value adding services for professional

investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and tenants. Our independent

investment partnerships - Buyout, Real Estate, Russia and Nest Capital - as well

as our associated company Norvestia are responsible for investment activities

and value creation. CapMan's service business offering includes fundraising

advisory services, purchasing activities and fund management services to both

internal and external customers. CapMan has 100 private equity professionals and

assets under management of ?2.8 billion.









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: CapMan Oyj via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.capman.com



PressRelease by

CapMan Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/05/2016 - 10:30

Language: English

News-ID 498816

Character count: 3290

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CapMan Oyj

Stadt: Helsinki





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease