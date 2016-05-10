(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release 5 October 2016 at
11:30 a.m. EEST
Share subscriptions based on stock options 2013A
Between 9 June and 14 September 2016, a total of 20,426 CapMan Plc series B new
shares have been subscribed for with the company's stock options 2013A. For
subscriptions made with the stock options 2013A, the entire subscription price
of EUR 15,319.50 shall be recorded into the invested non-restricted equity fund.
As a result of the subscriptions the number of CapMan series B shares increases
to 80,595,937.
After the subscriptions, the total number of company shares has risen to
86,345,937 of which 5,750,000 are series A shares and 80,595,937 are series B
shares. Each series A share carries ten votes and each series B share one vote.
After the subscriptions, the number of votes carried by the company shares is
138,095,937.
The series B shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered
in the Trade Register on 5 October 2016, as of which date the new shares will
establish shareholder rights.
The shares shall be traded on the NASDAQ Helsinki together with the old shares
as of 6 October 2016.
The share subscription period for stock options 2013A started on 1 May 2016 and
ends on 30 April 2018.
The terms and conditions of stock options 2013 with additional information are
available on the company's website at www.capman.com.
CAPMAN PLC
Linda Tierala
Manager, Communications and IR
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Principal media
www.capman.com
CapMan
www.capman.com
CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and asset management company active in the
private equity industry. For more than 25 years, we have been developing
companies and real estate and supporting their sustainable growth. We are
committed to understanding the needs of our customers in an ever-changing market
environment. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative
solutions for our investors and value adding services for professional
investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and tenants. Our independent
investment partnerships - Buyout, Real Estate, Russia and Nest Capital - as well
as our associated company Norvestia are responsible for investment activities
and value creation. CapMan's service business offering includes fundraising
advisory services, purchasing activities and fund management services to both
internal and external customers. CapMan has 100 private equity professionals and
assets under management of ?2.8 billion.
