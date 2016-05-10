ÅF acquires remaining shares in ÅF Reinertsen AS

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Mats Påhlsson, President, Infrastructure Division, +46 70 534 64 00
Earlier this year, ÅF and the Norwegian engineering and consulting company
Reinertsen merged their operations in infrastructure, construction and
installation in a joint venture. ÅF is now taking the next step and is acquiring
100% of the company.
The transaction took effect on 30 September 2016 and involves ÅF acquiring the
remaining 49% of the company.
"Norway is an interesting market for us where we can see good potential for
growing the business within both infrastructure and buildings. We have a strong
offering and the move is a natural step in continuing our expansion in Norway,
which is entirely consistent with our overall growth strategy," said Mats
Påhlsson, President, Infrastructure Division.
The business has about 400 employees based in Trondheim, Oslo, Bergen,
Lillestrøm and Sandefjord. The transaction brings the total number of employees
at ÅF in Norway to around 800 people.
ÅF is an engineering and consulting company with assignments in the energy,
industrial and infrastructure sectors, creating progress for our clients since
1895. By connecting technologies, we provide profitable, innovative, and
sustainable solutions to shape the future and improve people's lives. Building
on our strong base in Europe, our business and clients are found all over the
world.
ÅF - Innovation by experience
Source: ÅF AB via GlobeNewswire
Date: 10/05/2016
