ÅF acquires remaining shares in ÅF Reinertsen AS

Earlier this year, ÅF and the Norwegian engineering and consulting company

Reinertsen merged their operations in infrastructure, construction and

installation in a joint venture. ÅF is now taking the next step and is acquiring

100% of the company.



The transaction took effect on 30 September 2016 and involves ÅF acquiring the

remaining 49% of the company.



"Norway is an interesting market for us where we can see good potential for

growing the business within both infrastructure and buildings. We have a strong

offering and the move is a natural step in continuing our expansion in Norway,

which is entirely consistent with our overall growth strategy," said Mats

Påhlsson, President, Infrastructure Division.



The business has about 400 employees based in Trondheim, Oslo, Bergen,

Lillestrøm and Sandefjord. The transaction brings the total number of employees

at ÅF in Norway to around 800 people.



ÅF is an engineering and consulting company with assignments in the energy,

industrial and infrastructure sectors, creating progress for our clients since

1895. By connecting technologies, we provide profitable, innovative, and

sustainable solutions to shape the future and improve people's lives. Building

on our strong base in Europe, our business and clients are found all over the

world.



