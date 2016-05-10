Huhtamaki publishes Q3 2016 Interim Report on October 26, 2016

Huhtamaki publishes Q3 2016 Interim Report on October 26, 2016



Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its Q3 2016 Interim Report on Wednesday, October

26, 2016 approximately at 8:30 Finnish time (CET +1). The report will be

available on www.huhtamaki.com after publishing.



News conference



A news conference for analysts and media will be held on October 26 at 11:00

Finnish time at the Huhtamaki headquarters, Revontulenkuja 1, Espoo, Finland.

CEO Jukka Moisio and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results. The results

presentation will be available at www.huhtamaki.com/investors approximately at

11:00 Finnish time.



Kindly pre-register to the news conference by Monday, October 24 by e-mail to

ir(at)huhtamaki.com or by phone to Outi Manninen, tel. +358 10 686 7018.



Teleconference



A combined audio webcast and teleconference will be held in English on October

26 at 14:00 Finnish time. The management will present the results, followed by a

question and answer session. The audio webcast and teleconference can be

followed real-time at:



http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/5mtso3bc



If you wish to ask questions please dial one of the following numbers 5-10

minutes prior to the call start:



From Finland: +358 9 6937 9590

Outside of Finland: +44 20 3427 1915



Confirmation code for the call is 4405404.



An on-demand replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the end

of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.



For further information, please contact:

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7815

Outi Manninen, Assistant, tel. +358 10 686 7018





Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our

network of 73 manufacturing units and 23 sales offices in 34 countries, we're



well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering

three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,000 employees develop

and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In

2015 our net sales totalled EUR 2.7 billion. The Group has its head office in

Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.







