HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 5.10.2016 AT 11:00
Huhtamaki publishes Q3 2016 Interim Report on October 26, 2016
Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its Q3 2016 Interim Report on Wednesday, October
26, 2016 approximately at 8:30 Finnish time (CET +1). The report will be
available on www.huhtamaki.com after publishing.
News conference
A news conference for analysts and media will be held on October 26 at 11:00
Finnish time at the Huhtamaki headquarters, Revontulenkuja 1, Espoo, Finland.
CEO Jukka Moisio and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results. The results
presentation will be available at www.huhtamaki.com/investors approximately at
11:00 Finnish time.
Kindly pre-register to the news conference by Monday, October 24 by e-mail to
ir(at)huhtamaki.com or by phone to Outi Manninen, tel. +358 10 686 7018.
Teleconference
A combined audio webcast and teleconference will be held in English on October
26 at 14:00 Finnish time. The management will present the results, followed by a
question and answer session. The audio webcast and teleconference can be
followed real-time at:
http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/5mtso3bc
If you wish to ask questions please dial one of the following numbers 5-10
minutes prior to the call start:
From Finland: +358 9 6937 9590
Outside of Finland: +44 20 3427 1915
Confirmation code for the call is 4405404.
An on-demand replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the end
of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.
For further information, please contact:
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7815
Outi Manninen, Assistant, tel. +358 10 686 7018
Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our
network of 73 manufacturing units and 23 sales offices in 34 countries, we're
well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering
three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,000 employees develop
and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In
2015 our net sales totalled EUR 2.7 billion. The Group has its head office in
Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.
