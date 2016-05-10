ATOS :Atos unveils new Identity Governance and Administration solution

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Paris, 5 October 2016 - Through its technological brand Bull, Atos announces the
official release of its new product Evidian Identity Governance and
Administration. It becomes the Atos solution for the Identity and Access
Governance Market.
Designed for medium and large organizations, the solution offers customers
worldwide modern User and Rights lifecycle management processes, as well as Risk
and Governance tools to reduce operational risks and adhere to compliance
requirements. End users and managers are empowered with a richer interface;
having access from a central cockpit to all the actions related to identity,
rights and processes monitoring. The new solution will be unveiled at the
cybersecurity event ' Les Assises' that takes place in Monaco from 5(th) -
8(th) October.
Key advantages the solution offers:
* Evidian Identity Governance and Administration provides Microsoft Office
365 accounts and licenses management for both pure Cloud-only or hybrid on-
premises / Cloud architecture. Accounts management benefits from the cost
effective provisioning process and accounts will only be dynamically created
when the end-user requires access to them.
* Conscious of the need to be easily integrated in customer ecosystem Evidian
Identity and Governance Administration offers a deep integration with
important players on the market like CyberArk or Wallix for Privilege
Account Management and ITSSM tools like ServiceNow.
* Optimized usage of mobile devices during validation or certification process
has been added to increase user productivity.
"With Evidian Identity Governance and Administration, Atos is enabling companies
to achieve Operational Excellence and renewed End-User experience while
accelerating their Digital Transformation. We offer customers an smooth upgrade
to the next generation product line from their existing IAM installation.
Leveraging nearly 20 years of experience Atos know-how helps our customers to
address, in a secure manner, all the challenges of the Identity and Access
Governance Market.'' explained Louis-Marie Fouchard, Business unit Manager
Identity & Access Management (IAM) at Atos.
Atos at 'Les Assises' event in Monaco
Atos is a partner of the 16th edition of 'Les Assises' which takes place in
Monaco from 5(th) to 8(th) October. Atos presents its expertise on security and
know how on cybersecurity solutions on stand # 82.
Louis-Marie Fouchard, Business unit manager IAM at Atos and Shailesh Chauhan,
Technical and security manager at Atos will host a workshop entitled "Adapt your
real-time security policy through risk-based management" on Thursday, 6(th) of
October at 15:00h.
About Atos
Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital services with pro forma
annual revenue of circa ? 12 billion and circa 100,000 employees in 72
countries. Serving a global client base, the Group provides Consulting & Systems
Integration services, Managed Services & BPO, Cloud operations, Big Data &
Cyber-security solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline,
the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. With
its deep technology expertise and industry knowledge, the Group works with
clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health,
Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and
Transportation. Atos is focused on business technology that powers progress and
helps organizations to create their firm of the future. The Group is the
Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and
is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos,
Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline.
Bull is the Atos brand for its technology products and software, which are today
distributed in over 50 countries worldwide. With a rich heritage of over 80
years of technological innovation, 2000 patents and a 700 strong R&D team
supported by the Atos Scientific Community, it offers products and value-added
software to assist clients in their digital transformation, specifically in the
areas of Big Data and Cybersecurity and Defense. www.bull.com|Follow (at)Bull_com
For more information, please contact:
Jose de Vries
+31 6 30 27 26 11
jose.devries(at)atos.net
