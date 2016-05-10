ATOS :Atos unveils new Identity Governance and Administration solution

Customers can smoothly step up to the next generation product line from their

existing IAM installation



Paris, 5 October 2016 - Through its technological brand Bull, Atos announces the

official release of its new product Evidian Identity Governance and

Administration. It becomes the Atos solution for the Identity and Access

Governance Market.



Designed for medium and large organizations, the solution offers customers

worldwide modern User and Rights lifecycle management processes, as well as Risk

and Governance tools to reduce operational risks and adhere to compliance

requirements. End users and managers are empowered with a richer interface;

having access from a central cockpit to all the actions related to identity,

rights and processes monitoring. The new solution will be unveiled at the

cybersecurity event ' Les Assises' that takes place in Monaco from 5(th) -

8(th) October.



Key advantages the solution offers:

* Evidian Identity Governance and Administration provides Microsoft Office

365 accounts and licenses management for both pure Cloud-only or hybrid on-

premises / Cloud architecture. Accounts management benefits from the cost

effective provisioning process and accounts will only be dynamically created

when the end-user requires access to them.

* Conscious of the need to be easily integrated in customer ecosystem Evidian

Identity and Governance Administration offers a deep integration with

important players on the market like CyberArk or Wallix for Privilege

Account Management and ITSSM tools like ServiceNow.

* Optimized usage of mobile devices during validation or certification process

has been added to increase user productivity.





"With Evidian Identity Governance and Administration, Atos is enabling companies



to achieve Operational Excellence and renewed End-User experience while

accelerating their Digital Transformation. We offer customers an smooth upgrade

to the next generation product line from their existing IAM installation.

Leveraging nearly 20 years of experience Atos know-how helps our customers to

address, in a secure manner, all the challenges of the Identity and Access

Governance Market.'' explained Louis-Marie Fouchard, Business unit Manager

Identity & Access Management (IAM) at Atos.



Atos at 'Les Assises' event in Monaco

Atos is a partner of the 16th edition of 'Les Assises' which takes place in

Monaco from 5(th) to 8(th) October. Atos presents its expertise on security and

know how on cybersecurity solutions on stand # 82.



Louis-Marie Fouchard, Business unit manager IAM at Atos and Shailesh Chauhan,

Technical and security manager at Atos will host a workshop entitled "Adapt your

real-time security policy through risk-based management" on Thursday, 6(th) of

October at 15:00h.



