eGain Appoints Maureen Ellenberger as Senior Advisor

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced that it has brought on board Maureen Ellenberger as Senior Advisor. Formerly Director of Veterans Relationship Management at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Maureen will bring industry-specific insights to guide solution and business development for eGain in the healthcare sector.

Maureen directed two major transformation initiatives at VA, which is the largest integrated healthcare system in the US:

The Veterans Relationship Management (VRM) program, a multi-year enterprise wide strategic business and IT series of integrated projects focused on access and improved customer service for Veterans, Service Members and the partner organizations who support them.

Enterprise Access & Integration (EA&I), where she was responsible for building, deploying, and maintaining the processes and technology needed for a high-touch, technology-enabled customer service experience.

"The healthcare sector offers exciting innovation opportunities to transform patient engagement and control costs," said Maureen Ellenberger. "With its broad and deep solution for knowledge-guided customer engagement, eGain uniquely addresses the need for smarter digital engagement in this market."

"Driven by the digital customer and the cost-curve bending imperative, proactive patient engagement has become a no-brainer," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. ""Maureen will help us operationalize innovative use cases and effective partnerships to deliver transformational healthcare outcomes, as she did at VA."

Maureen is hosting a breakfast for healthcare industry executives at conference, being held on October 11, 2016, in Chicago. now to reserve your seat -- registration will be open till October 10, 2016, 12 Noon Central Time.

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To learn more about eGain, visit .

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, eGain has operating presence in North America, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more about us, visit or call our offices: +1-800-821-4358 (US), +44-(0)-1753-464646 (EMEA), or +91-(0)-20-6608-9200 (APAC).

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

Email:



Phone: 408-636-4505





More information:

http://www.egain.com



PressRelease by

eGain

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/05/2016 - 10:30

Language: English

News-ID 498829

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: eGain

Stadt: SUNNYVALE, CA





Number of hits: 32



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease