Minera Alamos Inc. Updates Progress at La Fortuna Gold Project

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Minera Alamos Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MAI) (the "Company" or "Minera Alamos") is pleased to provide an update on the development work underway at the La Fortuna gold project in Durango Mexico. Efforts are currently being focused on two principal milestones; completion of the permit applications and preparation of the recently acquired grinding/flotation facility for transport to Mexico.

"The level of project detail required for the permits is not dissimilar from what will be ultimately utilized in our Pre-Feasibility Study," said Darren Koningen, President at Minera Alamos. "Once these applications are submitted, we can turn our attention to the final plan optimization and completion of that study. In tandem, we will initiate the refurbishment and staging of the plant in Mexico and begin an exploration program focused on expanding our existing resource base."

Permit Applications

Two applications are currently being finalized for the La Fortuna project; the Environmental Impact Statement (Manifestacion de Impacto Ambriental) and an Environmental Risk Study (Estudio de Riesgo Ambiental). The most significant components of these applications include:

Discussions are well underway with the local landowners and residents to complete agreements for surface land use. Once these agreements are in place, the application will be submitted and with permits expected to be issued in Q2 2017.

Mineral Processing Facility

Earlier this year, the Company announced that it had acquired the assets of a previously operational grinding/flotation facility for use in the construction of the La Fortuna project. That equipment currently resides in Val D'or Quebec. Certain upgrades and arrangements are underway in preparation for shipment later this year.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos is a junior exploration and development company. Its growing portfolio of high-grade Mexican projects includes the La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango and the Los Verdes open pit copper-molybdenum project in Sonora, both currently in development.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the proposed transaction, timing of the closing of proposed transaction and the Company's consideration of the proposed production plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made at the date that such statements are made.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risk factors disclosed elsewhere in the Company's public disclosure. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

