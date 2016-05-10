Bioz Announces Distinguished Scientific Advisory Board With Three Nobel Laureates

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- , a company that recently launched from stealth with the introduction of the world's first search engine for life science experimentation, today announced its inaugural Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) members. Three of the members are Nobel Laureates in Chemistry.

"The Bioz Scientific Advisory Board members, all accomplished leaders in their respective fields, share Bioz' vision of advancing and improving life science experimentation by predicting which products will work best in experiments based on millions of published scientific research articles," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Bioz.

The SAB's members have joined as strong believers in Bioz' objective of bringing transparency and clarity to the process of selecting the optimal products for experimentation. The SAB will advise Bioz as it continues to disrupt the life science research market by guiding researchers in making faster and smarter decisions when performing experiments, ultimately speeding up drug discovery and increasing the rate of success in finding cures for diseases.

"In mere months, Bioz' software has changed how 40,000 researchers and scientists around the world find experimentation information. With the support of our new Scientific Advisory Board members and their expertise, we are able to accelerate the disruption of this space, and help researchers perform better, faster, and more cost-effective experiments," said Daniel Levitt, co-founder and CEO of Bioz.

1. Professor Roger Kornberg - Awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2006. He is a professor of Structural Biology at Stanford University School of Medicine and co-founder of Cocrystal Pharma. He is a foreign member of the British Royal Society and a member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences.

2. Professor Ada Yonath - Awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2009 - the first female winner in 45 years. She is a professor of Structural Biology at the Weizmann Institute of Science and a member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences.



3. Professor Michael Levitt - Awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2013. He is a professor of Structural Biology at Stanford University School of Medicine and a professor of Computer Science. He is a Fellow of the British Royal Society and a member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences.

4. Professor James Spudich - Professor of Cardiovascular Disease at Stanford University School of Medicine. He received the Albert Lasker Award, the Wiley Prize in Biomedical Sciences and the Massry Prize.

5. Professor Jevin West - Assistant professor of Information Sciences at the University of Washington. He is a big data expert focusing on data science, network analytics, scholarly communications and information visualization. He co-founded Eigenfactor, a research platform for mapping science and identifying influential material.

6. Professor Adam de la Zerda - Assistant professor of Structural Biology at Stanford School of Medicine. In 2015, he was selected as the Pew-Stewart Scholar for Cancer Research. He also received the Department of Defense Breast Cancer Research Program Award.

"I'm proud to be part of Bioz' Scientific Advisory Board and to work alongside such an esteemed and accomplished board who share the mission of advancing life science research by implementing modern technologies, ultimately leading to faster cure rates for diseases and improving lives," said Professor Ada Yonath, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry. "I have been a life scientist for over 50 years and wish that Bioz' technology would have been available earlier, as it could have saved me years of work trying to identify and select the best reagents, and in deciding how to use those reagents in my experiments."

Bioz' technology helps researchers quickly select products, plan experiments, write papers, apply for grants and collaborate, ultimately speeding up experimentation and drug discovery. The software architecture taps the latest advances in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) to mine and structure hundreds of millions of pages of complex and unstructured scientific papers placing an unprecedented amount of summarized scientific experimentation knowledge at researchers' fingertips.

Bioz Stars provides unbiased and objective algorithmic ratings that are displayed for over 200 million life science products, tools, reagents, lab equipment, instruments, assays and kits. The technology is based on the analysis of millions of peer-reviewed papers using a groundbreaking algorithm with weighted quantitative and qualitative parameters.

Bioz' technology is available free to researchers and scientists. Visit , and start using Bioz today to find the best products for your experiments.

Bioz, Inc. offers the world's first search engine for life science experimentation. The patent-pending software platform combines the work of scientists with advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) to help life scientists in academia and biopharma make faster and smarter experimentation decisions, ultimately speeding up drug discovery and increasing the rate of success in finding cures for diseases. Founded in 2013 by Stanford research scientist, Karin Lachmi, Ph.D., and CEO Daniel Levitt, Bioz is a StartX accelerator company. Bioz is used by 40,000 researchers from over 4,000 universities and companies in 170 countries. Try Bioz at .

