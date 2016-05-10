Uni-Select Acquires Assets of Guelph Paint and Bumper

- Broadens FinishMaster Canada's Presence in the Paint, Body And Equipment Market in Ontario

(firmenpresse) - BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) ("Uni-Select" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Guelph Paint and Bumper Supplies Inc. ("Guelph Paint and Bumper") by FinishMaster Canada Inc. ("FinishMaster Canada"), a subsidiary of the Corporation. Guelph Paint and Bumper is a leading distributor of auto body supplies, automotive paint refinish and related products in Guelph, Ontario. This acquisition broadens Uni-Select's presence in the Ontario market Area. This location will be re-branded to our FinishMaster brand in the coming weeks. Guelph Paint and Bumper as FinishMaster will continue to support the AkzoNobel product line and deliver exceptional service to all its current customers. AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company, and FinishMaster Canada currently supports this world class manufacturer in numerous locations across Canada.

"We are very pleased to welcome Guelph Paint and Bumper to our team. They are well-respected in their local market and are a great addition to our Canadian FinishMaster stores." stated Michel Charbonneau, Vice President Sales and Marketing, PBE division, Uni-Select Canada.

"This acquisition is in-line with our strategy to open or convert additional Canadian stores under the FinishMaster brand. Furthermore, it increases our presence in the important Ontario market. We are exceptionally pleased to add this team to our growing FinishMaster and Uni-Select family in Canada." added Henry Buckley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select Inc.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in Canada and the United States, as well as in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 3,900 shops and stores through a growing national network of more than 1,150 independent customers, many of which operating under Uni-Select store banner programs, and corporate stores. In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of automotive refinish corporate stores under the FinishMaster banner and supports more than 6,000 collision repair centre customers.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The information provided in this press release may include some forward-looking information, which could include certain risks and uncertainties, which may cause the final results to be significantly different from those listed or implied within this news release. Such risks and uncertainties may include, for example, the impact of the transaction on the business of Uni-Select as a whole and certain strategic benefits expected to result from the transaction. For additional information with respect to risks and uncertainties, refer to the Annual Report filed by Uni-Select with the Canadian securities commissions. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release, and Uni-Select does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:



Eric Bussieres

Chief Financial Officer

450 641-6958





More information:

http://www.uni-select.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/05/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 498834

Character count: 5652

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Uni-Select Inc.

Stadt: BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 4



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease