Human Resource Executive(R) Announces Winners of Top HR Products of 2016 Awards

10 Companies Selected for Introducing New Products Representing Excellence and Innovation in the HR Vendor Community

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- magazine, the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR, today announced the 10 winners of its Top HR Products of 2016 Awards, an annual award competition to uncover the best new HR products. The winning companies will be honored at an award luncheon on Wednesday, October 5, 2016 during the ® at McCormick Place in Chicago.

"Vendors in the HR technology space understand the need to continually innovate in order to keep up with the competition and, most importantly, address the evolving needs of the HR profession," said David Shadovitz, editor of Human Resource Executive. "This year saw a record number of submissions representing some truly cutting-edge solutions to solve today's biggest HR pain points, making it difficult to select just 10. However, the winning companies represent the best of what HR technology can do, and we congratulate them for introducing the most innovative, impactful and transformative solutions of 2016."

Each year, the editors of Human Resource Executive perform an extensive evaluation of the Top HR Products submissions. They also include as a part of the decision-making process input from a panel of outside experts and analysts. Winning solutions are selected based on their level of innovation, value added to the HR function, intuitiveness for the user and ability to deliver on what they promise. After considering many strong submissions, the judges selected the following 10 solutions as the :

As its name suggests, Benchmarking delivers customizable HCM benchmarks based on aggregated and anonymized pay and HR data from ADP's database of more than 95,000 client organizations. The data can be filtered "on the fly" by geography, industry, company size and salaried vs. hourly, so users can quickly arrive at better workforce-related decisions. Features include visual comparisons between company data and benchmarks, and the ability to see how specific compensation elements (base pay, bonus, overtime and total cash) have changed over time. Data being used is no more than three months old.

ViziRecruiter is designed to entice candidates to apply for jobs by making text-heavy job descriptions more visually appealing and compelling. Users can create a "Vizi" by copying, pasting and entering their job descriptions on the ViziRecruiter platform. They can then choose from a variety of templates that offer different colors, fonts and other elements. Users can work solo in creating a Vizi or invite colleagues to collaborate as a team in creating one. Once it's finished, the Vizi can be posted to the organization's careers page and shared via social media and mobile.

Using e-commerce, marketing automation and customer relationship management best practices, the Phenom TRM Cloud Platform is designed to help employers manage the entire talent relationship lifecycle so they can find, engage and hire the right candidates for the right jobs. The solution includes Phenom Hub, which lets candidates search for jobs that fit their career needs; Phenom Pro, which provides sourcers, recruiters and hiring managers with insights into career-site visitors; Phenom Market, which enables employers to build their web presence; and Phenom Exchange, which integrates the platform with applicant tracking systems and other applications. It uses predictive intelligence and machine learning so employers are better able to engage with their talent pool.

Navigator Suite includes modules that provide automated legal advice about two common issues for employers. Navigator IC assesses the risk that state or federal agencies would judge a worker to be an employee, rather than an independent contractor. Navigator OT assesses the risk that agencies would decide that the company has improperly classified an employee or position as exempt from overtime. Employers -- and the workers themselves -- provide facts needed for the assessments by answering a series of questions. (Data for multiple positions can be batch-uploaded in a spreadsheet.) The software also creates an audit trail that demonstrates the employer did its due diligence in deciding how to classify a worker.

PayActiv App is a mobile application providing a voluntary benefit that allows employees to access their yet-to-be-paid earned income in order to pay bills, transfer money and start savings accounts. Employers do not front the funds, therefore no Social Security numbers or any other personal information is exchanged. They confirm with PayActiv, through the app, that the employee requesting an advance on earned income has, indeed, earned the amount being requested. Employees can access up to 50 percent of what they have earned at no cost or risk to the employer and are limited to two advances in one pay period. They are charged a flat $5 fee per usage of the service, regardless of the amount they access.

Everwise is an integrated talent development platform designed to combine data, technology, curated learning resources and experience guidance to help employees reach their full potential. Everwise uses a multi-factor, data-based matching process to set up partnerships between employees and mentors; and assists employees in identifying their top development goals, which feeds the matching process and helps mentors and protégés set expectations for their partnership. The platform also provides online tools and training intended to optimize mentoring interactions, and aids high performers in building balanced personal advisory boards. Overlaying all of this is a team of managers who oversee matching and introductions, monitor progress and help handle issues that arise during mentoring partnerships.

GoodHire True Me is a background-check platform that combines an interactive, mobile-optimized interface with features designed to help job seekers take ownership of their information and enable employees to avoid unintentional discrimination in the hiring process. With GoodHire, either an employer or job seeker can initiate a background check. In either case, the candidate and the organization receive the same information, and the applicant can review his or her results to spot any inaccuracies that could slow the hiring process.

hiQ Control Center is a cloud-based SaaS platform for people analytics. It is designed to use publicly available information about a company's employee population, labor market and other data sources, along with proprietary machine learning algorithms, to predict employee turnover months before it happens. The process considers an innovative "pull" factor -- how much an employee is discoverable by recruiters, how in demand their skills are, etc. This is in addition to the more conventional "push" factor -- the internal causes of voluntary employee turnover, such as compensation, dissatisfaction with a current manager, etc. hiQ Control Center measures and combines both factors to provide employers with insights into which talent pools should be protected, nurtured or even defended.

The Great Hires Candidate Interview Experience Platform consists of a candidate app and an interview app designed to give companies and candidates everything they need for a positive interview experience. The candidate app lets candidates learn more about the company they'll be interviewing with, the job they're interviewing for and the people they'll be meeting with. It also lets them submit feedback about their experience post-interview. The interview app helps companies coordinate and schedule interviews, and make schedule adjustments as needed. An enterprise version of the product allows interviewers to share notes, comments and evaluation guides. Although the platform is designed for use on mobile devices, it's also accessible via desktop browsers.

CulturePath is a cloud-based, mobile-enabled solution designed to provide employers with a comprehensive assessment of their organization's culture. Using data-driven analytics, organizations are able to measure their culture, pinpoint strengths and gaps, and drive behaviors that are aligned to the business' objectives. Building off of Deloitte's culture transformation methodology, the tool consists of two categories of indices. One involves four core factors (culture focus, risk and governance, external orientation, and change and innovation) that measures the cultural connectedness between the organization and its workforce. The other involves four differentiating factors (courage, commitment, inclusion and shared beliefs) that measure the emotional connectedness between the two.

