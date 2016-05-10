       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Auryn Resources Receives Conditional Acceptance to List on the Toronto Stock Exchange

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Auryn Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AUG)(OTCQX: GGTCF) ("Auryn" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list the Company's common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

Shawn Wallace, President and CEO, commented, "Graduation to the TSX mainboard will give the Company access to additional investors at home and abroad and should provide better liquidity for all of our shareholders."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AURYN RESOURCES INC.

Shawn Wallace, President & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Auryn Resources Inc.
Shawn Wallace
President & Director
+1 (778) 729-0600



More information:
http://www.aurynresources.com



Firma: Auryn Resources Inc.
