Intema Signs a Strategic Partnership for eFlyerMaker(TM)

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Intema Solutions Inc. ("Intema" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ITM) announced today that it has signed a strategic partnership with Email Monks a dedicated design firm specialized in the concept and production of various email components for the industry. With this partnership eFlyerMaker will join a roster of prestigious customers such as National Geographic, Disney, 21st Century Fox, Oracle and email leaders like MailChimp, Exact Target, Hubspot, Bronto.

This partnership will make eFlyerMaker as a unique email solution with a full library for its Drag & Drop template tool.

This partnership perfectly meets Intema's desire to use innovation to help marketers deliver a better customer experience with its eFlyerMaker email software. Email Monks will augment eFlyerMaker's Drag & Drop capabilities and make it unique on the market.

With this partnership, Email Monks will develop the components library and make them available to users of eFlyerMaker within the email platform.

With eFlyerMaker email platform's intuitive Drag & Drop feature, marketers now have a choice on how they want to create email templates using ready designed visual elements or resorting to full predesigned templates.

"Intema is continuously looking for solution partners that enable us to extend our offering and simplify email campaigns deployment. Partnering with Email Monks provides an excellent opportunity to do that", stated Sebastien Plourde, CIO, Intema Solutions. "We are proud and honoured to be part of eFlyerMaker' success. Our contribution to the Drag & Drop capacity with a global library of email components will generate tremendous efficiency gains and increase campaign returns for our valued clients", said Jaymin Bhuptani, director Email Monks.

About INTEMA SOLUTIONS Inc. INTEMA's mission is to integrate technologies to marketing. The company develops technologies for marketing and services related to predictive marketing, relationship marketing and database marketing. Since its inception, INTEMA has dedicated its efforts to deliver key solutions to the marketing industry. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com and our product websites eflyermaker.com and matcheranalytics.com.

Email Monks create Emails, Newsletters & Landing Pages for marketing campaigns.

The company's polyvalent technology staffs helps for mobile friendly email HTML that render correctly across all the leading email softwares and landing pages that perform correctly across all the leading browsers.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined on policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Contacts:



Roger Plourde

CEO

Intema Solutions, Inc.

Tel.: (514) 861-1881





More information:

http://intema.ca/



Intema Solutions Inc.

