REMINDER: Entelo's Hiring on All Cylinders Featured as Official Podcast Sponsor of 2016 HR Technology Conference

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL and SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 --

, the leading provider of enterprise software for data-driven recruiting

Will host "Hiring on All Cylinders" from the as the event's official podcast.

The conference will take place Tuesday, October 4 to Friday, October 7, 2016.

Entelo will begin podcasting from the Women in HR Technology pre-conference event on Tuesday, October 4 and do so through Thursday, October 6, 2016.

McCormick Place

2301 South King Drive

Chicago, Ill.

As an industry, HR is constantly evolving, due in large part to continuous innovation and new technologies that constantly emerge. HR professionals know that growth and development are part of an ongoing conversation in the space. A large portion of this conversation focuses on recruitment and talent acquisition, which make up the front lines of organizations looking for top talent.

As the official podcast of the HR Technology Conference, Entelo will continue this conversation on its . Entelo will broadcast the best of the event via live content streams and recorded segments. Live podcast guests include The Muse CEO and Co-founder Kathryn Minshew, iCIMS CEO and President Colin Day, and CA Technologies Head of Employer Branding Craig Fisher, among many more. Hiring on All Cylinders will cover the pre-conference event on Tuesday as well as share highlights from both days on the expo floor.

HR Technology Conference attendees interested in hearing more from conference speakers, industry influencers, analysts and members of the media are encouraged to stream the podcast by subscribing via or . For event information, please visit: .

Entelo is a new and better way to recruit. The Entelo platform combines machine learning, predictive analytics, behavioral listening and social signals to help recruiting organizations identify, qualify and engage with talent. To learn how leading companies like Facebook, Cisco and UPS are building their teams using Entelo, visit .





More information:

http://https://www.entelo.com/



PressRelease by

Entelo

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/05/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 498838

Character count: 5652

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Entelo

Stadt: CHICAGO, IL and SAN FRANCISCO, CA





Number of hits: 5



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease