SKyPRO launches SKyDrop? a new File Drop service for people who like it simple

October 5th, Cham, Switzerland - SKyPRO is announcing the release of its new web service for file transfer, SKyDrop

(PresseBox) - SKyPRO has developed an easy file transfer system which helps not only overcome restricted email message size but also increases every team?s collaboration experience. With SKyDrop you can drop files, both small and big ones, anywhere and anytime, practically in two clicks. When you create a Drop (a folder for shared files) you define who and in what period of time other users can download or upload files. Useful file download and upload statistics are included as well.

SKyDrop is a file exchange and sharing solution for people who like everything to be done as simply as possible. The materials you or users you shared your Drop with upload to SKyDrop stay available for as long as you decide. When their validity time expires they are automatically deleted from your account so your storage space can be used again.

Every Drop in your account is like your personal workplace where all necessary files are organized just the way you like. You can add or remove files to this Drop, send the link to email addresses along with a message directly from the Drop interface, or copy the link to your Clipboard. By giving access to your Drop, you define which users can download files and who is allowed to upload files as well. All users you share your Drop with can leave their comments to files. This way feedback about your work is saved directly within the Drop.

SKyDrop is a free service with no subscription. Every Drop has 100 MB storage space and a 7-day validity time for the files by default. Should you need more space or if you would like to have the files available for longer periods of time, you can simply buy coins and extend your SKyDrop services.

?The concept of SKyDrop is to keep everything simple, efficient and fair.? ? says Horst Fuhrmann, CEO of SKyPRO AG. ?We store your data only as long as needed for your file transfer and we are leaving you in full control of all activities done to your data. We have no subscription, and simple file exchanges and file transfers are free.?



To get a free SKyDrop account, go to the official web site at https://skydrop.biz/



Contact:

SKyPRO USA INC, 4700 Millenia Blvd., Orlando, FL 32839

SKyPRO AG, Gewerbestrasse 7, 6330 Cham, Switzerland

+1 407 442 0285 - sales(at)skypro.us.com

+41 41 741 4770 - info(at)skypro.eu

SKyPRO is an IT company focusing on communication software and identity and access governance solutions. SKyPRO was founded in 1987, is based in Switzerland and has offices in the United States and Eastern Europe.





Date: 10/05/2016

