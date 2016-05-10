Provide 3D CAD data as uncomplicated as possible

BESSEY Tool made a conscious decision for CADENAS eCATALOGsolutions technology and extended access to its products

(PresseBox) - Founded as a bright steel drawing plant in Stuttgart in 1889, the company has continuously expanded the range of products it offers and is situated in Bietigheim-Bissingen. Today, with some 1200 products, BESSEY is among the largest clamping and cutting tool manufacturers in the world, with a presence in over 100 countries.

Since the beginning of 2016, the company has been offering engineers and purchasers engineering data via an Electronic Product Catalog of the eCATALOGsolutions technology.

Provide 3D CAD data in an uncomplicated way

Cooperation with CADENAS was a conscious decision from BESSEY Tool: ?Through contact with different design offices and departments of industrial companies, our attention was drawn to CADENAS and the 3D CAD model download portal PARTcommunity?, Rainer Steinle explains, Product Marketing Manager at BESSEY Tool GmbH & Co. KG.

?Decisive reasons for choosing CADENAS was the high reach of our 3D CAD data in our strategic business areas and worldwide contact to potential new customers. To us an Electronic Product Catalog, in connection with the 3D CAD model download portal PARTcommunity, is the perfect possibility to provide our international target group with our products and design data in the most uncomplicated way. ?

At bessey.partcommunity.com customers get direct access to the Electronic Product Catalog based on CADENAS? eCATALOGsolutions technology. The catalog contains i.a. the product lines horizontal toggle-, vertical toggle- and push/pull clamps. With these, work pieces of varying thickness can be clamped with almost constant clamping force and without manually changing the pressing screw position.

More service for customers of BESSEY Tool

In the Electronic Product Catalog, engineers and purchasers find all technical information such as 2D drawings and 3D models of the components. Moreover, portal users can look for 3D CAD models by means of the clearly arranged catalog structure with various search features, e.g. the Geometric Similarity Search GEOsearch or the performant full-text search. It is possible to view the components, configure them, download them in a native format of all current CAD systems, such as Solid Edge® or AutoCAD® and integrate them into the existing design.



Additionally customers will find links to current catalogs of BESSEY Tool?s complete product range at http://bessey.partcommunity.com which prospective customers can download in their respective language for free and get a detailed PDF about the self-adjusting toggle clamp STC. In addition, another link leads to product pictures and a YouTube Video, explaining the self-adjusting toggle clamps in a funny way and with attention to detail.

You can also find more information on our long-established German company and its products at www.bessey.de or you can request our whole free catalogue by calling +49 (0)7142 401-0.



At BESSEY, we have a long tradition of producing such innovative, practical product solutions as this. Since the cold drawn steel plant was founded in Stuttgart in 1889, the Bietigheim-Bissingen based company continues to raise the bar in clamping and cutting technology. Currently offering more than 1,600 products, BESSEY has a specific solution for practically every application. Our focus is on precision and durability, convenience and safety.

"To stop improving is to stop being good." This was the motto of company founder Max Bessey and it remains our guiding principle today -in all that we do and produce. This means that we are constantly developing new products and improving existing ones to make the user's life easier, on the basis of innovative ideas. Such innovations are worthwhile.





Company information / Profile:

