Hotel in Killington VT, 04th October, 2016: Killington VT is an ideal place to spend holidays doing many entertaining activities such as hiking, mountain biking, skiing, exploring wonderful local attractions and so on. If you are planning for a trip with your friends or family then you can certainly choose Killington as your destination. However, to enjoy all these activities you have to choose the best hotel in Killington VT which can offer you convenient access to all the popular tourist locations.



Cortina Inn and Resort is a four-season spa & resort in Killington Vermont that you can choose as your staying destination in this city. It is one of the best hotels near Rutland Vermont from where you can perform all the seasonal activities easily and also enjoy a comfortable stay. Whether it is biking, snowboarding, hiking or skiing you can do everything from this hotel.



From this four-season spa and resort you can explore many charming locations including The Killington and Pico Ski areas, Downtown Rutland, Green Mountain National Forest and many others. The hotel contains 57 outstanding rooms and suites, beautiful gardens, pond, wooded areas making your stay very relaxing and you can enjoy your holiday keeping all the hustles and bustles of your life away.



This hotel in Killington VT also offers an indoor pool for the visitors, exercise room, hot tub, free internet accessibility, free parking facilities, fax services and a lot more things that make the staying experience of the visitors out of the world.



So, if you are looking for spa & resort in Killington Vermont then you should unquestionably choose Cortina Inn and Resort to ensure a fun and comfortable trip in Killington. For further information, visit: http://www.dodbusopps.com/133136/23.htm



Cortina Inn and Resort is an excellent four season spa & resort in Killington Vermont that offers luxurious staying experience to its visitors as well as allows them to enjoy many recreational activities in this city.





103 US Route 4, Killington/Mendon, Vermont 05701 Phone: +1 (802) 772-7118







