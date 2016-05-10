The Problem with a $15 Minimum Wage in Canada

Express Employment Professionals White Paper, "Great Intentions, Bad Results" Shows Many Will Lose

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Express Employment Professionals released a new white paper today, titled "Great Intentions, Bad Results," highlighting the downsides for workers and businesses of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

"People deserve a raise, but this paper clearly shows the best way to provide it is through a growing economy where workers are in high demand," said Bob Funk, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Express. "Unfortunately, when the government tries to raise wages artificially, some people may win, but many more will lose."

Specifically, a minimum wage hike to $15 in Canada will:

"Greater automation. Displaced workers. Reduced opportunity. Unemployed youth. The potential consequences do not end there," Funk said. "Small businesses with tight profit margins could be pushed over the edge if they cannot absorb the cost of higher wages through higher prices or smaller payrolls."

The Government of Alberta committed to lifting the province's minimum wage by $3.80 to $15 per hour by 2018, becoming the first province to institute a minimum wage increase above $1 during any length of time.

"As experts with real-world, day-to-day experience in the labour market, we urge advocates of a $15 minimum wage to seriously consider the consequences," Funk said. "A strong and robust economy is the best recipe for lifting wages for everyone."

About Robert A. Funk

Robert A. "Bob" Funk is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the international staffing company has franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa. Under his leadership, Express has put more than 6 million people to work worldwide. Funk served as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and was also the Chairman of the Conference of Chairmen of the Federal Reserve.

About Express Employment Professionals and Express in Canada

Express Employment Professionals puts people to work. It generated $3.02 billion in sales and employed a record 500,002 people in 2015. Its long-term goal is to put a million people to work annually. Express launched in Canada in July 1996, with a franchise in London, Ontario, and since then, has expanded and grown across Canada significantly. There are currently 36 Express franchises in Canada -- six in British Columbia, five in Alberta, two in Saskatchewan, 23 in Ontario and one in Nova Scotia.

