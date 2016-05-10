BlueData Joins the HPE Partner Ready Technology Partner Program

New Reference Configuration for BlueData EPIC Software on HPE's Elastic Platform for Big Data Analytics

(firmenpresse) - SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- , provider of a leading Big-Data-as-a-Service software platform, today announced that it is now a member of the . This program provides an integrated set of technical, marketing, sales, and collaboration services for market-leading solutions running on key HPE technologies and platforms. The two companies will work together to accelerate Big Data projects and lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for enterprise deployments of Hadoop, Spark, and other related Big Data workloads.

As enterprises embrace Big Data analytics, they are quickly realizing that deploying and operating multiple physical Big Data clusters is unsustainable. BlueData is transforming how enterprises deploy their Big Data applications and infrastructure by reducing cluster sprawl while also increasing operational efficiency. The leverages Docker container technology and proprietary innovations to make it easier, faster, and more cost-effective for enterprises of all sizes to leverage Big Data -- enabling elastic self-service infrastructure for Big-Data-as-a-Service.

"This partnership with HPE will help us continue to expand our market reach," said Kumar Sreekanti, co-founder and CEO of BlueData. "The new HPE Partner Ready program provides the resources to build innovative joint solutions and get to market quickly. Together we can help our joint customers deliver greater value and significantly lower TCO for their Big Data deployments."

HPE's Elastic Platform for Big Data Analytics is the premier modular infrastructure foundation to accelerate business insights, enabling organizations to rapidly deploy, efficiently scale, and securely manage the explosive growth in the volume, speed, and variety of Big Data workloads. HPE supports two different deployment models under this platform. For conventional Hadoop deployments with linear scale, building blocks include the HPE ProLiant DL380 and HPE Apollo 4000. For more complicated workloads, customers can independently scale compute and storage using HPE Apollo 4000 and HPE Apollo 2000 building blocks in combination. Additionally, HPE provides Accelerator building blocks to further optimize performance, efficiency, and service delivery.

With the combination of BlueData and HPE's Elastic Platform for Big Data Analytics, the time-to-value for Big Data deployments can be accelerated from months to days with significant reduction in total cost of ownership. The solution allows customers to spin up virtual Hadoop or Spark clusters within minutes, providing their data scientists with on-demand access to the applications and data they need without being bogged down by the need to request or provision new infrastructure. Customers can leverage all of the benefits of the cloud operating model (self-service, agility and elasticity) while retaining the performance and flexibility of physical infrastructure provided by HPE's workload and density optimized servers.

"With BlueData joining the HPE Partner Ready program, we can accelerate growth in this segment and help simplify Big Data infrastructure deployments for our customers," said Yogesh Agrawal, Vice President, Big Data and Storage Solutions at HPE. "As a leader in the emerging Big-Data-as-a-Service market, BlueData is an important addition to our ecosystem of Big Data partners."

As an HPE technology partner, BlueData can help joint customers achieve greater agility, elasticity, and flexibility in their Big Data deployments. HPE recently published a new reference configuration for the BlueData EPIC software platform on HPE's Elastic Platform for Big Data Analytics:

White Paper:



Blog Post:

BlueData is transforming how enterprises deploy their Big Data applications and infrastructure. The BlueData EPIC software platform uses container technology to make it easier, faster, and more cost-effective for enterprises of all sizes to leverage Big Data -- enabling Big-Data-as-a-Service either on-premises or in the cloud. With BlueData, they can spin up virtual Hadoop or Spark clusters within minutes, providing data scientists with on-demand access to the applications, data and infrastructure they need. Based in Santa Clara, California, BlueData was founded by VMware veterans and its investors including Amplify Partners, Atlantic Bridge, Ignition Partners, and Intel Capital. To learn more about BlueData, visit or follow .

Press Contact

Paul Doyle

10Fold

415.800.5388

PressRelease by

BlueData

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/05/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 498899

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BlueData

Stadt: SANTA CLARA, CA





Number of hits: 6



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease