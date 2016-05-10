ComputerCare Recognized as a Premier Authorized Service Provider by Lenovo

ComputerCare Is Now Authorized to Repair the Full Range of Lenovo(R) Consumer Electronics Devices, Including ThinkPad(TM) Laptops and Tablets, IdeaPad and WorkStation

(firmenpresse) - SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- , a world-class managed services and repair provider for warranty and non-warranty computers, mobile devices and servers, today announced that Lenovo® has granted the company Premier Authorized Service Provider (ASP) status. This recognizes ComputerCare's track record of exceptional customer support and device repair, and authorizes the company to provide warranty repair services for the full range of Lenovo consumer products available in the U.S., including ThinkPad laptops and tablets, Miix Windows® tablets, Chromebook laptops and all IdeaPad, ThinkStation and WorkStation series computers.

"Lenovo customers are passionate about the innovation and absolute quality of Lenovo products," said Keith Gedrose, Senior Manager of ASP/Retail Partner Management, Lenovo. "We were the fastest-growing PC brand in North America this year, driven by our unmatched quality and reliability. But when a computer does need repair, we want to help our customers find a nearby Authorized Service Provider to fix problems quickly and with complete satisfaction. For that reason, we are thrilled to recognize ComputerCare's long-standing relationship with us by elevating them to a Premier partner in our ASP program."

"We rely on our computers and mobile devices to keep us connected and productive, so when they break it's important to get them fixed ASAP," said Georgia Rittenberg, President of ComputerCare. "At ComputerCare, we strive to give customers the best and fastest hardware repair experience possible, so we appreciate this recognition from our valued partner, Lenovo. I'm very proud of the expertise of our team, and ultimately the exceptional customer satisfaction that we are able to provide."

ComputerCare has seen rapid growth in recent years, partnering with leading OEM brands, including Lenovo, Apple, HP and Toshiba, to provide outsourced IT and authorized warranty repair services for major companies in California and elsewhere. The company's unique approach to in-house training has enabled it to build a highly skilled, diverse workforce with an excellent reputation for customer service.

Founded in 2004, ComputerCare is an authorized repair center for the world's leading hardware manufacturers, including Apple, Lenovo, Toshiba and HP. In addition, the company provides a variety of managed IT services, delivering specialized hardware support tailored to the needs of businesses of all sizes. ComputerCare promises the highest level of support, while providing added value services, and fast turn-around times.

