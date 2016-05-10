SnapLogic Appoints David Downing as Chief Marketing Officer

Industry Veteran to Steer Global Marketing Strategy, Programs and Operations as Cloud and Big Data Integration Leader Accelerates Growth

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- , the industry's first unified data and application integration platform as a service (iPaaS), today announced the appointment of David Downing as Chief Marketing Officer. Downing will oversee all aspects of the company's global marketing, communications, sales enablement and go-to-market efforts as the company ramps up growth and expansion. He will join SnapLogic's executive leadership team and report to CEO Gaurav Dhillon.

Downing brings three decades of B2B technology marketing experience, helping some of the industry's leading companies launch disruptive new categories, accelerate revenue growth, build leadership brands and establish marketing organizations that scale globally. A proven marketing leader at companies large and small -- including Informatica, NetSuite, Oracle, SAP, Adobe, and most recently, BlackLine Systems -- Downing has the right mix of knowledge, experience and leadership to further position SnapLogic as the application and data integration standard globally.

"David is a strategic, hands-on CMO who is perfectly suited to guide our marketing and brand strategy as we enter our next phase of growth," said Gaurav Dhillon, CEO at SnapLogic. "His big, bold ideas are matched by his operational excellence and he's exactly what we need to elevate SnapLogic's brand awareness, expand our go-to-market efforts and capitalize on the market opportunity in front of us."

"SnapLogic has all the necessary ingredients to become a company for the ages -- a top-notch leadership team, a proven and innovative product, an impressive roster of happy customers, and incredibly smart people throughout the organization," said Downing. "I'm thrilled to be joining the company at this important juncture and I look forward to working with the team to help take SnapLogic to the next level."

SnapLogic is the industry's first unified data and application integration platform as a service (iPaaS). The SnapLogic Elastic Integration Platform enables enterprises to connect to any source, at any speed, anywhere -- whether on premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. The easy-to-use platform empowers self-service integrators, eliminates information silos, and provides a smooth onramp to big data. Founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Ignition Partners, Microsoft Corp., and Silver Lake Waterman, SnapLogic is helping companies across the Global 2000 to connect faster. Learn more at.

Read the

Follow us on

Visit us on

Find us on

Image Available:

Scott Behles



SnapLogic



415-571-4462



Caitlin Haskins

10Fold



415-800-5369





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3063821



PressRelease by

SnapLogic

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/05/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 498902

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SnapLogic

Stadt: SAN MATEO, CA





Number of hits: 6



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease